Toobit Optimizes Zero-Slippage Copy Trading for 150 Pairs

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today upgrades its copy trading platform, expanding its zero-slippage capability.

Built to deliver retail traders greater price stability, this optimization allows Copiers to replicate the moves of Lead Traders across 150 high-liquidity pairs at the intended price, helping to reduce the hidden costs that often impact trading outcomes.

Toobit's zero-slippage feature addresses entry price drift, which occurs when a trade is filled at a different price than requested due to high volatility or thin order book liquidity. For copy traders, even a microsecond delay between a Lead Trader opening a position and a follower's account replicating it can cause immediate, unintended costs.

By eliminating this gap, Toobit maximizes cost-efficiency, particularly for altcoin traders. In comparison to other exchanges, Toobit delivers lower or equal slippage fees on nearly two-thirds of shared trading pairs.

Notably, for smaller-cap altcoins, where other venues see costs spike as high as 1.7%, Toobit maintains stable rates between 0.03% and 0.05%. For a standard 10,000 USDT position, this allows Copiers to reduce slippage-related fees by up to 98%, saving up to 330 USDT per round-trip transaction.

In the fast-paced market environment of 2026, sudden volatility and fragmented order books can shift transaction costs unexpectedly. This makes slippage a primary hurdle for active investors. This risk is notable as the global copy trading market climbs to $2.82 billion in 2026, serving an estimated 10 to 20 million users worldwide.

Cumulative slippage can quietly devour more than 20% of gross returns on standard trend strategies, frequently transforming theoretical gains into net losses for retail accounts. This accelerates the demand for infrastructure that provides predictable pricing to help traders control their capital.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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