Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
12 June 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:05 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:21,555
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):433.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):444.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):439.399258


Date of purchase:08 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:14,659
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):421.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):431.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):425.983389


Date of purchase:09 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:33,345
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):430.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):439.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):433.809042


Date of purchase:10 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:32,693
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):424.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):436.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):429.253602


Date of purchase:11 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:23,814
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):421.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):433.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):426.159654

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 5,933,229 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,066,258 have voting rights and 4,281,545 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
199442.00005/06/2026 08:10:34LSE  
600436.50005/06/2026 08:18:16LSE  
4441.50005/06/2026 09:27:18LSE  
396441.50005/06/2026 09:27:27LSE  
1302441.50005/06/2026 09:27:27LSE  
24441.50005/06/2026 09:27:27LSE  
1172441.50005/06/2026 09:27:27LSE  
376441.50005/06/2026 09:27:27LSE  
24441.50005/06/2026 09:27:27LSE  
1172441.50005/06/2026 09:27:27LSE  
376441.50005/06/2026 09:27:27LSE  
1748441.50005/06/2026 09:27:27LSE  
400441.50005/06/2026 09:27:27LSE  
400441.50005/06/2026 09:27:27LSE  
24441.50005/06/2026 09:27:27LSE  
376441.50005/06/2026 09:27:31LSE  
234441.50005/06/2026 09:27:31LSE  
166441.50005/06/2026 09:59:03LSE  
542441.50005/06/2026 09:59:03LSE  
389441.50005/06/2026 09:59:36LSE  
8441.50005/06/2026 09:59:36LSE  
3441.50005/06/2026 09:59:36LSE  
438444.50005/06/2026 10:15:43LSE  
227444.50005/06/2026 10:42:44LSE  
37444.00005/06/2026 11:20:22LSE  
214444.00005/06/2026 11:29:08LSE  
283443.50005/06/2026 12:02:00LSE  
101443.50005/06/2026 12:12:37LSE  
221444.00005/06/2026 12:24:15LSE  
14441.50005/06/2026 13:37:00LSE  
14441.50005/06/2026 13:37:00LSE  
378441.50005/06/2026 13:37:00LSE  
372441.50005/06/2026 13:37:00LSE  
13441.50005/06/2026 13:37:00LSE  
11441.50005/06/2026 13:37:00LSE  
87441.50005/06/2026 13:38:03LSE  
87441.50005/06/2026 13:38:03LSE  
86441.50005/06/2026 13:38:03LSE  
140441.50005/06/2026 13:41:17LSE  
234442.50005/06/2026 14:12:20LSE  
207442.00005/06/2026 14:20:01LSE  
400441.50005/06/2026 14:20:01LSE  
400441.50005/06/2026 14:20:01LSE  
400441.50005/06/2026 14:20:01LSE  
400441.50005/06/2026 14:20:01LSE  
308441.50005/06/2026 14:20:01LSE  
442439.50005/06/2026 14:41:49LSE  
108436.00005/06/2026 15:10:46LSE  
198434.50005/06/2026 15:21:50LSE  
196436.00005/06/2026 15:30:01LSE  
1908435.00005/06/2026 15:41:03LSE  
24435.00005/06/2026 15:41:03LSE  
24435.00005/06/2026 15:41:03LSE  
23435.00005/06/2026 15:41:03LSE  
565433.50005/06/2026 16:02:56LSE  
1348433.50005/06/2026 16:02:56LSE  
1404433.00005/06/2026 16:05:36LSE  
308433.00005/06/2026 16:05:36LSE  
619422.00008/06/2026 08:01:27LSE  
561423.00008/06/2026 08:31:29LSE  
876429.50008/06/2026 08:46:31LSE  
181426.50008/06/2026 09:40:49LSE  
16426.50008/06/2026 09:40:49LSE  
6426.50008/06/2026 09:40:49LSE  
508428.00008/06/2026 10:17:23LSE  
264431.00008/06/2026 11:38:56LSE  
203430.00008/06/2026 12:14:21LSE  
203428.50008/06/2026 12:28:11LSE  
24427.00008/06/2026 12:28:36LSE  
20427.00008/06/2026 12:28:36LSE  
24427.00008/06/2026 12:28:36LSE  
238427.00008/06/2026 12:28:36LSE  
86426.00008/06/2026 12:28:48LSE  
314426.00008/06/2026 12:28:48LSE  
94426.00008/06/2026 12:28:48LSE  
306426.00008/06/2026 12:29:15LSE  
400426.00008/06/2026 12:29:15LSE  
400426.00008/06/2026 12:29:15LSE  
400426.00008/06/2026 12:29:15LSE  
400426.00008/06/2026 12:29:15LSE  
400426.00008/06/2026 12:29:15LSE  
400426.00008/06/2026 12:29:15LSE  
400426.00008/06/2026 12:29:15LSE  
400426.00008/06/2026 12:29:15LSE  
400426.00008/06/2026 12:29:15LSE  
400426.00008/06/2026 12:29:15LSE  
200426.00008/06/2026 12:29:15LSE  
230421.50008/06/2026 12:52:35LSE  
438423.50008/06/2026 13:34:27LSE  
282426.00008/06/2026 15:00:14LSE  
48426.00008/06/2026 15:00:14LSE  
1743426.00008/06/2026 15:00:14LSE  
1062426.00008/06/2026 15:10:22LSE  
54425.00008/06/2026 15:29:52LSE  
53425.00008/06/2026 15:29:52LSE  
53425.00008/06/2026 15:29:52LSE  
310425.00008/06/2026 15:29:52LSE  
21424.50008/06/2026 15:33:36LSE  
40424.50008/06/2026 15:33:36LSE  
38424.50008/06/2026 15:33:36LSE  
77424.50008/06/2026 15:34:41LSE  
259425.00008/06/2026 15:38:10LSE  
248425.00008/06/2026 15:44:41LSE  
215425.00008/06/2026 15:44:41LSE  
203426.50008/06/2026 16:03:00LSE  
542426.50008/06/2026 16:16:18LSE  
11430.50009/06/2026 08:38:40LSE  
1712430.50009/06/2026 08:45:08LSE  
400433.00009/06/2026 09:23:38LSE  
1616433.00009/06/2026 09:23:38LSE  
936433.00009/06/2026 09:23:38LSE  
400433.00009/06/2026 09:23:38LSE  
536433.00009/06/2026 09:23:38LSE  
8433.00009/06/2026 09:23:38LSE  
7433.00009/06/2026 09:23:38LSE  
385433.00009/06/2026 09:24:09LSE  
846433.00009/06/2026 09:24:09LSE  
574433.00009/06/2026 09:26:45LSE  
107433.00009/06/2026 09:26:45LSE  
19433.00009/06/2026 09:26:45LSE  
19433.00009/06/2026 09:26:45LSE  
173433.00009/06/2026 10:05:14LSE  
82433.00009/06/2026 10:05:18LSE  
168433.00009/06/2026 10:05:18LSE  
204433.00009/06/2026 10:09:58LSE  
196433.00009/06/2026 10:13:20LSE  
471433.00009/06/2026 10:13:20LSE  
3433.00009/06/2026 10:35:37LSE  
3433.00009/06/2026 10:35:37LSE  
3433.00009/06/2026 10:35:37LSE  
1433.00009/06/2026 10:59:41LSE  
390433.00009/06/2026 10:59:41LSE  
1433.00009/06/2026 10:59:41LSE  
3433.00009/06/2026 11:02:42LSE  
2433.00009/06/2026 11:02:42LSE  
2433.00009/06/2026 11:02:42LSE  
382434.00009/06/2026 11:38:52LSE  
249434.00009/06/2026 12:30:08LSE  
940434.00009/06/2026 12:30:08LSE  
268433.50009/06/2026 12:54:05LSE  
356433.50009/06/2026 12:54:05LSE  
22434.50009/06/2026 13:13:09LSE  
368434.00009/06/2026 13:22:57LSE  
774434.00009/06/2026 13:22:57LSE  
211433.50009/06/2026 13:42:54LSE  
7433.50009/06/2026 13:42:54LSE  
6433.50009/06/2026 13:42:54LSE  
6433.50009/06/2026 13:42:54LSE  
10433.50009/06/2026 13:42:54LSE  
361433.50009/06/2026 13:42:54LSE  
234433.00009/06/2026 13:49:05LSE  
158433.00009/06/2026 13:56:51LSE  
980433.00009/06/2026 13:56:51LSE  
400433.00009/06/2026 13:56:51LSE  
625433.00009/06/2026 13:56:51LSE  
888433.50009/06/2026 14:27:29LSE  
941433.00009/06/2026 14:27:29LSE  
402434.00009/06/2026 14:33:56LSE  
1641437.00009/06/2026 14:54:56LSE  
242437.00009/06/2026 14:54:56LSE  
2277439.00009/06/2026 15:04:16LSE  
1005439.00009/06/2026 15:04:16LSE  
935436.00009/06/2026 15:28:46LSE  
82433.50009/06/2026 15:39:13LSE  
90433.50009/06/2026 15:39:13LSE  
236433.50009/06/2026 15:41:18LSE  
247433.50009/06/2026 15:41:18LSE  
400433.00009/06/2026 15:44:34LSE  
464433.00009/06/2026 15:44:34LSE  
400433.00009/06/2026 15:44:34LSE  
400433.00009/06/2026 15:45:08LSE  
400433.00009/06/2026 15:46:26LSE  
400433.00009/06/2026 15:46:54LSE  
400433.00009/06/2026 15:46:54LSE  
400433.00009/06/2026 15:46:54LSE  
400433.00009/06/2026 15:46:54LSE  
400433.00009/06/2026 15:46:54LSE  
400433.00009/06/2026 15:46:54LSE  
347433.00009/06/2026 15:46:54LSE  
53433.00009/06/2026 15:46:54LSE  
136433.00009/06/2026 15:46:54LSE  
1959432.50009/06/2026 15:53:39LSE  
651432.50009/06/2026 15:53:39LSE  
914431.50009/06/2026 16:16:55LSE  
200430.00009/06/2026 16:23:56LSE  
674431.00010/06/2026 08:33:40LSE  
254431.00010/06/2026 08:33:40LSE  
1490429.00010/06/2026 09:39:51LSE  
517429.00010/06/2026 09:39:51LSE  
135428.50010/06/2026 09:41:15LSE  
136428.50010/06/2026 09:41:15LSE  
202428.00010/06/2026 10:37:33LSE  
291427.50010/06/2026 11:03:19LSE  
858428.00010/06/2026 12:04:24LSE  
883427.00010/06/2026 12:05:03LSE  
851426.50010/06/2026 12:05:04LSE  
510425.00010/06/2026 12:08:35LSE  
202426.00010/06/2026 12:21:24LSE  
1954426.00010/06/2026 12:22:32LSE  
1944426.00010/06/2026 12:22:32LSE  
1932426.00010/06/2026 12:24:57LSE  
1932426.00010/06/2026 12:24:57LSE  
217425.00010/06/2026 12:25:18LSE  
1711425.00010/06/2026 12:25:18LSE  
202424.50010/06/2026 12:25:20LSE  
1967424.50010/06/2026 12:39:18LSE  
228426.00010/06/2026 13:01:31LSE  
1966426.00010/06/2026 13:06:03LSE  
506426.50010/06/2026 13:15:34LSE  
202432.50010/06/2026 13:51:07LSE  
512432.50010/06/2026 13:51:13LSE  
438432.50010/06/2026 13:51:13LSE  
1194432.00010/06/2026 14:00:15LSE  
458431.50010/06/2026 14:00:46LSE  
634436.50010/06/2026 15:16:30LSE  
660436.50010/06/2026 15:20:40LSE  
72436.50010/06/2026 15:26:31LSE  
126436.50010/06/2026 15:26:31LSE  
655436.50010/06/2026 15:48:57LSE  
274436.50010/06/2026 15:48:57LSE  
1106435.50010/06/2026 15:55:56LSE  
383435.00010/06/2026 15:56:42LSE  
1248434.50010/06/2026 15:58:15LSE  
204434.50010/06/2026 15:58:15LSE  
198435.50010/06/2026 16:02:13LSE  
1867435.50010/06/2026 16:04:35LSE  
650435.00010/06/2026 16:10:03LSE  
250435.00010/06/2026 16:10:03LSE  
403430.00011/06/2026 08:09:00LSE  
73430.00011/06/2026 08:09:00LSE  
500428.50011/06/2026 08:10:00LSE  
343428.00011/06/2026 08:10:22LSE  
199425.00011/06/2026 08:20:16LSE  
1538433.50011/06/2026 09:03:37LSE  
154432.50011/06/2026 09:03:37LSE  
282432.50011/06/2026 09:04:57LSE  
199430.00011/06/2026 09:34:00LSE  
296428.00011/06/2026 09:34:03LSE  
199423.00011/06/2026 09:34:15LSE  
1744426.50011/06/2026 09:59:07LSE  
496426.50011/06/2026 09:59:07LSE  
508425.00011/06/2026 10:10:02LSE  
224425.00011/06/2026 10:10:43LSE  
87425.00011/06/2026 10:10:43LSE  
22425.00011/06/2026 10:10:43LSE  
406425.00011/06/2026 10:10:44LSE  
264425.00011/06/2026 10:13:49LSE  
39427.50011/06/2026 10:36:35LSE  
9427.50011/06/2026 10:36:35LSE  
580427.50011/06/2026 10:36:35LSE  
59427.50011/06/2026 10:36:35LSE  
580427.50011/06/2026 10:36:35LSE  
85427.50011/06/2026 10:37:01LSE  
698427.50011/06/2026 10:37:01LSE  
204427.50011/06/2026 10:41:47LSE  
200428.50011/06/2026 10:52:54LSE  
442426.50011/06/2026 10:56:59LSE  
39425.50011/06/2026 11:38:03LSE  
1425.50011/06/2026 11:38:03LSE  
410425.50011/06/2026 11:38:03LSE  
770426.00011/06/2026 11:52:48LSE  
908426.00011/06/2026 11:52:48LSE  
625427.00011/06/2026 12:30:23LSE  
263427.00011/06/2026 12:30:23LSE  
4427.00011/06/2026 12:30:23LSE  
232426.50011/06/2026 12:33:54LSE  
3426.00011/06/2026 12:33:54LSE  
246426.00011/06/2026 12:35:11LSE  
92426.00011/06/2026 12:35:11LSE  
211427.00011/06/2026 12:41:04LSE  
244426.50011/06/2026 13:21:25LSE  
21426.00011/06/2026 13:22:13LSE  
229426.00011/06/2026 13:22:13LSE  
65426.00011/06/2026 13:22:13LSE  
315425.00011/06/2026 13:22:45LSE  
740425.00011/06/2026 13:22:46LSE  
199425.00011/06/2026 13:23:00LSE  
480425.00011/06/2026 13:23:01LSE  
380425.00011/06/2026 13:23:07LSE  
482424.00011/06/2026 13:24:28LSE  
156424.00011/06/2026 13:24:28LSE  
419423.50011/06/2026 13:43:19LSE  
109422.00011/06/2026 13:43:35LSE  
153422.00011/06/2026 13:43:35LSE  
199424.00011/06/2026 13:49:05LSE  
435424.00011/06/2026 13:55:00LSE  
487422.50011/06/2026 14:13:23LSE  
91422.50011/06/2026 14:37:01LSE  
329422.50011/06/2026 14:37:01LSE  
258422.00011/06/2026 14:49:09LSE  
10422.00011/06/2026 14:49:09LSE  
147422.00011/06/2026 14:49:09LSE  
416424.50011/06/2026 15:05:18LSE  
399425.00011/06/2026 15:09:04LSE  
199423.00011/06/2026 15:11:20LSE  
199423.00011/06/2026 15:16:22LSE  
776424.50011/06/2026 15:43:20LSE  
291424.00011/06/2026 15:49:29LSE  
542421.50011/06/2026 15:58:59LSE  
199422.00011/06/2026 16:08:41LSE  
208421.00011/06/2026 16:22:59LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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