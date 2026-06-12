LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

12 June 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 05 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 21,555 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 433.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 444.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 439.399258





Date of purchase: 08 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 14,659 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 421.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 431.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 425.983389





Date of purchase: 09 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 33,345 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 430.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 439.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 433.809042





Date of purchase: 10 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 32,693 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 424.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 436.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 429.253602





Date of purchase: 11 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 23,814 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 421.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 433.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 426.159654

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 5,933,229 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,066,258 have voting rights and 4,281,545 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 199 442.000 05/06/2026 08:10:34 LSE 600 436.500 05/06/2026 08:18:16 LSE 4 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:18 LSE 396 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:27 LSE 1302 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:27 LSE 24 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:27 LSE 1172 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:27 LSE 376 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:27 LSE 24 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:27 LSE 1172 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:27 LSE 376 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:27 LSE 1748 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:27 LSE 400 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:27 LSE 400 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:27 LSE 24 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:27 LSE 376 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:31 LSE 234 441.500 05/06/2026 09:27:31 LSE 166 441.500 05/06/2026 09:59:03 LSE 542 441.500 05/06/2026 09:59:03 LSE 389 441.500 05/06/2026 09:59:36 LSE 8 441.500 05/06/2026 09:59:36 LSE 3 441.500 05/06/2026 09:59:36 LSE 438 444.500 05/06/2026 10:15:43 LSE 227 444.500 05/06/2026 10:42:44 LSE 37 444.000 05/06/2026 11:20:22 LSE 214 444.000 05/06/2026 11:29:08 LSE 283 443.500 05/06/2026 12:02:00 LSE 101 443.500 05/06/2026 12:12:37 LSE 221 444.000 05/06/2026 12:24:15 LSE 14 441.500 05/06/2026 13:37:00 LSE 14 441.500 05/06/2026 13:37:00 LSE 378 441.500 05/06/2026 13:37:00 LSE 372 441.500 05/06/2026 13:37:00 LSE 13 441.500 05/06/2026 13:37:00 LSE 11 441.500 05/06/2026 13:37:00 LSE 87 441.500 05/06/2026 13:38:03 LSE 87 441.500 05/06/2026 13:38:03 LSE 86 441.500 05/06/2026 13:38:03 LSE 140 441.500 05/06/2026 13:41:17 LSE 234 442.500 05/06/2026 14:12:20 LSE 207 442.000 05/06/2026 14:20:01 LSE 400 441.500 05/06/2026 14:20:01 LSE 400 441.500 05/06/2026 14:20:01 LSE 400 441.500 05/06/2026 14:20:01 LSE 400 441.500 05/06/2026 14:20:01 LSE 308 441.500 05/06/2026 14:20:01 LSE 442 439.500 05/06/2026 14:41:49 LSE 108 436.000 05/06/2026 15:10:46 LSE 198 434.500 05/06/2026 15:21:50 LSE 196 436.000 05/06/2026 15:30:01 LSE 1908 435.000 05/06/2026 15:41:03 LSE 24 435.000 05/06/2026 15:41:03 LSE 24 435.000 05/06/2026 15:41:03 LSE 23 435.000 05/06/2026 15:41:03 LSE 565 433.500 05/06/2026 16:02:56 LSE 1348 433.500 05/06/2026 16:02:56 LSE 1404 433.000 05/06/2026 16:05:36 LSE 308 433.000 05/06/2026 16:05:36 LSE 619 422.000 08/06/2026 08:01:27 LSE 561 423.000 08/06/2026 08:31:29 LSE 876 429.500 08/06/2026 08:46:31 LSE 181 426.500 08/06/2026 09:40:49 LSE 16 426.500 08/06/2026 09:40:49 LSE 6 426.500 08/06/2026 09:40:49 LSE 508 428.000 08/06/2026 10:17:23 LSE 264 431.000 08/06/2026 11:38:56 LSE 203 430.000 08/06/2026 12:14:21 LSE 203 428.500 08/06/2026 12:28:11 LSE 24 427.000 08/06/2026 12:28:36 LSE 20 427.000 08/06/2026 12:28:36 LSE 24 427.000 08/06/2026 12:28:36 LSE 238 427.000 08/06/2026 12:28:36 LSE 86 426.000 08/06/2026 12:28:48 LSE 314 426.000 08/06/2026 12:28:48 LSE 94 426.000 08/06/2026 12:28:48 LSE 306 426.000 08/06/2026 12:29:15 LSE 400 426.000 08/06/2026 12:29:15 LSE 400 426.000 08/06/2026 12:29:15 LSE 400 426.000 08/06/2026 12:29:15 LSE 400 426.000 08/06/2026 12:29:15 LSE 400 426.000 08/06/2026 12:29:15 LSE 400 426.000 08/06/2026 12:29:15 LSE 400 426.000 08/06/2026 12:29:15 LSE 400 426.000 08/06/2026 12:29:15 LSE 400 426.000 08/06/2026 12:29:15 LSE 400 426.000 08/06/2026 12:29:15 LSE 200 426.000 08/06/2026 12:29:15 LSE 230 421.500 08/06/2026 12:52:35 LSE 438 423.500 08/06/2026 13:34:27 LSE 282 426.000 08/06/2026 15:00:14 LSE 48 426.000 08/06/2026 15:00:14 LSE 1743 426.000 08/06/2026 15:00:14 LSE 1062 426.000 08/06/2026 15:10:22 LSE 54 425.000 08/06/2026 15:29:52 LSE 53 425.000 08/06/2026 15:29:52 LSE 53 425.000 08/06/2026 15:29:52 LSE 310 425.000 08/06/2026 15:29:52 LSE 21 424.500 08/06/2026 15:33:36 LSE 40 424.500 08/06/2026 15:33:36 LSE 38 424.500 08/06/2026 15:33:36 LSE 77 424.500 08/06/2026 15:34:41 LSE 259 425.000 08/06/2026 15:38:10 LSE 248 425.000 08/06/2026 15:44:41 LSE 215 425.000 08/06/2026 15:44:41 LSE 203 426.500 08/06/2026 16:03:00 LSE 542 426.500 08/06/2026 16:16:18 LSE 11 430.500 09/06/2026 08:38:40 LSE 1712 430.500 09/06/2026 08:45:08 LSE 400 433.000 09/06/2026 09:23:38 LSE 1616 433.000 09/06/2026 09:23:38 LSE 936 433.000 09/06/2026 09:23:38 LSE 400 433.000 09/06/2026 09:23:38 LSE 536 433.000 09/06/2026 09:23:38 LSE 8 433.000 09/06/2026 09:23:38 LSE 7 433.000 09/06/2026 09:23:38 LSE 385 433.000 09/06/2026 09:24:09 LSE 846 433.000 09/06/2026 09:24:09 LSE 574 433.000 09/06/2026 09:26:45 LSE 107 433.000 09/06/2026 09:26:45 LSE 19 433.000 09/06/2026 09:26:45 LSE 19 433.000 09/06/2026 09:26:45 LSE 173 433.000 09/06/2026 10:05:14 LSE 82 433.000 09/06/2026 10:05:18 LSE 168 433.000 09/06/2026 10:05:18 LSE 204 433.000 09/06/2026 10:09:58 LSE 196 433.000 09/06/2026 10:13:20 LSE 471 433.000 09/06/2026 10:13:20 LSE 3 433.000 09/06/2026 10:35:37 LSE 3 433.000 09/06/2026 10:35:37 LSE 3 433.000 09/06/2026 10:35:37 LSE 1 433.000 09/06/2026 10:59:41 LSE 390 433.000 09/06/2026 10:59:41 LSE 1 433.000 09/06/2026 10:59:41 LSE 3 433.000 09/06/2026 11:02:42 LSE 2 433.000 09/06/2026 11:02:42 LSE 2 433.000 09/06/2026 11:02:42 LSE 382 434.000 09/06/2026 11:38:52 LSE 249 434.000 09/06/2026 12:30:08 LSE 940 434.000 09/06/2026 12:30:08 LSE 268 433.500 09/06/2026 12:54:05 LSE 356 433.500 09/06/2026 12:54:05 LSE 22 434.500 09/06/2026 13:13:09 LSE 368 434.000 09/06/2026 13:22:57 LSE 774 434.000 09/06/2026 13:22:57 LSE 211 433.500 09/06/2026 13:42:54 LSE 7 433.500 09/06/2026 13:42:54 LSE 6 433.500 09/06/2026 13:42:54 LSE 6 433.500 09/06/2026 13:42:54 LSE 10 433.500 09/06/2026 13:42:54 LSE 361 433.500 09/06/2026 13:42:54 LSE 234 433.000 09/06/2026 13:49:05 LSE 158 433.000 09/06/2026 13:56:51 LSE 980 433.000 09/06/2026 13:56:51 LSE 400 433.000 09/06/2026 13:56:51 LSE 625 433.000 09/06/2026 13:56:51 LSE 888 433.500 09/06/2026 14:27:29 LSE 941 433.000 09/06/2026 14:27:29 LSE 402 434.000 09/06/2026 14:33:56 LSE 1641 437.000 09/06/2026 14:54:56 LSE 242 437.000 09/06/2026 14:54:56 LSE 2277 439.000 09/06/2026 15:04:16 LSE 1005 439.000 09/06/2026 15:04:16 LSE 935 436.000 09/06/2026 15:28:46 LSE 82 433.500 09/06/2026 15:39:13 LSE 90 433.500 09/06/2026 15:39:13 LSE 236 433.500 09/06/2026 15:41:18 LSE 247 433.500 09/06/2026 15:41:18 LSE 400 433.000 09/06/2026 15:44:34 LSE 464 433.000 09/06/2026 15:44:34 LSE 400 433.000 09/06/2026 15:44:34 LSE 400 433.000 09/06/2026 15:45:08 LSE 400 433.000 09/06/2026 15:46:26 LSE 400 433.000 09/06/2026 15:46:54 LSE 400 433.000 09/06/2026 15:46:54 LSE 400 433.000 09/06/2026 15:46:54 LSE 400 433.000 09/06/2026 15:46:54 LSE 400 433.000 09/06/2026 15:46:54 LSE 400 433.000 09/06/2026 15:46:54 LSE 347 433.000 09/06/2026 15:46:54 LSE 53 433.000 09/06/2026 15:46:54 LSE 136 433.000 09/06/2026 15:46:54 LSE 1959 432.500 09/06/2026 15:53:39 LSE 651 432.500 09/06/2026 15:53:39 LSE 914 431.500 09/06/2026 16:16:55 LSE 200 430.000 09/06/2026 16:23:56 LSE 674 431.000 10/06/2026 08:33:40 LSE 254 431.000 10/06/2026 08:33:40 LSE 1490 429.000 10/06/2026 09:39:51 LSE 517 429.000 10/06/2026 09:39:51 LSE 135 428.500 10/06/2026 09:41:15 LSE 136 428.500 10/06/2026 09:41:15 LSE 202 428.000 10/06/2026 10:37:33 LSE 291 427.500 10/06/2026 11:03:19 LSE 858 428.000 10/06/2026 12:04:24 LSE 883 427.000 10/06/2026 12:05:03 LSE 851 426.500 10/06/2026 12:05:04 LSE 510 425.000 10/06/2026 12:08:35 LSE 202 426.000 10/06/2026 12:21:24 LSE 1954 426.000 10/06/2026 12:22:32 LSE 1944 426.000 10/06/2026 12:22:32 LSE 1932 426.000 10/06/2026 12:24:57 LSE 1932 426.000 10/06/2026 12:24:57 LSE 217 425.000 10/06/2026 12:25:18 LSE 1711 425.000 10/06/2026 12:25:18 LSE 202 424.500 10/06/2026 12:25:20 LSE 1967 424.500 10/06/2026 12:39:18 LSE 228 426.000 10/06/2026 13:01:31 LSE 1966 426.000 10/06/2026 13:06:03 LSE 506 426.500 10/06/2026 13:15:34 LSE 202 432.500 10/06/2026 13:51:07 LSE 512 432.500 10/06/2026 13:51:13 LSE 438 432.500 10/06/2026 13:51:13 LSE 1194 432.000 10/06/2026 14:00:15 LSE 458 431.500 10/06/2026 14:00:46 LSE 634 436.500 10/06/2026 15:16:30 LSE 660 436.500 10/06/2026 15:20:40 LSE 72 436.500 10/06/2026 15:26:31 LSE 126 436.500 10/06/2026 15:26:31 LSE 655 436.500 10/06/2026 15:48:57 LSE 274 436.500 10/06/2026 15:48:57 LSE 1106 435.500 10/06/2026 15:55:56 LSE 383 435.000 10/06/2026 15:56:42 LSE 1248 434.500 10/06/2026 15:58:15 LSE 204 434.500 10/06/2026 15:58:15 LSE 198 435.500 10/06/2026 16:02:13 LSE 1867 435.500 10/06/2026 16:04:35 LSE 650 435.000 10/06/2026 16:10:03 LSE 250 435.000 10/06/2026 16:10:03 LSE 403 430.000 11/06/2026 08:09:00 LSE 73 430.000 11/06/2026 08:09:00 LSE 500 428.500 11/06/2026 08:10:00 LSE 343 428.000 11/06/2026 08:10:22 LSE 199 425.000 11/06/2026 08:20:16 LSE 1538 433.500 11/06/2026 09:03:37 LSE 154 432.500 11/06/2026 09:03:37 LSE 282 432.500 11/06/2026 09:04:57 LSE 199 430.000 11/06/2026 09:34:00 LSE 296 428.000 11/06/2026 09:34:03 LSE 199 423.000 11/06/2026 09:34:15 LSE 1744 426.500 11/06/2026 09:59:07 LSE 496 426.500 11/06/2026 09:59:07 LSE 508 425.000 11/06/2026 10:10:02 LSE 224 425.000 11/06/2026 10:10:43 LSE 87 425.000 11/06/2026 10:10:43 LSE 22 425.000 11/06/2026 10:10:43 LSE 406 425.000 11/06/2026 10:10:44 LSE 264 425.000 11/06/2026 10:13:49 LSE 39 427.500 11/06/2026 10:36:35 LSE 9 427.500 11/06/2026 10:36:35 LSE 580 427.500 11/06/2026 10:36:35 LSE 59 427.500 11/06/2026 10:36:35 LSE 580 427.500 11/06/2026 10:36:35 LSE 85 427.500 11/06/2026 10:37:01 LSE 698 427.500 11/06/2026 10:37:01 LSE 204 427.500 11/06/2026 10:41:47 LSE 200 428.500 11/06/2026 10:52:54 LSE 442 426.500 11/06/2026 10:56:59 LSE 39 425.500 11/06/2026 11:38:03 LSE 1 425.500 11/06/2026 11:38:03 LSE 410 425.500 11/06/2026 11:38:03 LSE 770 426.000 11/06/2026 11:52:48 LSE 908 426.000 11/06/2026 11:52:48 LSE 625 427.000 11/06/2026 12:30:23 LSE 263 427.000 11/06/2026 12:30:23 LSE 4 427.000 11/06/2026 12:30:23 LSE 232 426.500 11/06/2026 12:33:54 LSE 3 426.000 11/06/2026 12:33:54 LSE 246 426.000 11/06/2026 12:35:11 LSE 92 426.000 11/06/2026 12:35:11 LSE 211 427.000 11/06/2026 12:41:04 LSE 244 426.500 11/06/2026 13:21:25 LSE 21 426.000 11/06/2026 13:22:13 LSE 229 426.000 11/06/2026 13:22:13 LSE 65 426.000 11/06/2026 13:22:13 LSE 315 425.000 11/06/2026 13:22:45 LSE 740 425.000 11/06/2026 13:22:46 LSE 199 425.000 11/06/2026 13:23:00 LSE 480 425.000 11/06/2026 13:23:01 LSE 380 425.000 11/06/2026 13:23:07 LSE 482 424.000 11/06/2026 13:24:28 LSE 156 424.000 11/06/2026 13:24:28 LSE 419 423.500 11/06/2026 13:43:19 LSE 109 422.000 11/06/2026 13:43:35 LSE 153 422.000 11/06/2026 13:43:35 LSE 199 424.000 11/06/2026 13:49:05 LSE 435 424.000 11/06/2026 13:55:00 LSE 487 422.500 11/06/2026 14:13:23 LSE 91 422.500 11/06/2026 14:37:01 LSE 329 422.500 11/06/2026 14:37:01 LSE 258 422.000 11/06/2026 14:49:09 LSE 10 422.000 11/06/2026 14:49:09 LSE 147 422.000 11/06/2026 14:49:09 LSE 416 424.500 11/06/2026 15:05:18 LSE 399 425.000 11/06/2026 15:09:04 LSE 199 423.000 11/06/2026 15:11:20 LSE 199 423.000 11/06/2026 15:16:22 LSE 776 424.500 11/06/2026 15:43:20 LSE 291 424.000 11/06/2026 15:49:29 LSE 542 421.500 11/06/2026 15:58:59 LSE 199 422.000 11/06/2026 16:08:41 LSE 208 421.000 11/06/2026 16:22:59 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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