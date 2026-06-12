Dividend Declaration

 | Source: Foresight VCT PLC Foresight VCT PLC

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

DIVIDEND DECLARATION
12 June 2026

Foresight VCT Plc (the "Company") announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held on 4 June 2026, shareholders approved the payment of a final dividend of 3.6p per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, which will be paid on 26 June 2026.

The shares were quoted ex-dividend on 11 June 2026 and the record date for payment is 12 June 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • June 05, 2026 07:30 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Result of AGM

    FORESIGHT VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46           RESULT OF AGM5 JUNE 2026 The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of...

    Read More
    Result of AGM
  • June 04, 2026 11:30 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Board Changes

    FORESIGHT VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 BOARD CHANGES4 JUNE 2026 Foresight VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that, following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting held on 4 June 2026,...

    Read More
    Board Changes
 