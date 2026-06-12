From Mini Series to Ultra Slim: LiTime Expands Its Compact Lithium Power Solutions for Space-Constrained Application

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime recently concluded its first Kickstarter campaign for the LiTime 12V 100Ah Ultra Slim LiFePO4 Bluetooth Self-Heating Battery. As one of the first ultra-slim LiFePO4 packs to combine Bluetooth connectivity with integrated self-heating, the battery targets camper vans, pickup truck, overland vehicles (including eModOverland-style builds), small boat cabins and compact off-grid energy cabinets—underscoring the brand’s push into power solutions for tight installation spaces. As a 12V 100Ah Ultra Slim 2.0 product, the new battery upgrades cold-weather performance with LiHeat™ dual-mode self-heating technology, helping deliver stable charging and power output in low-temperature conditions while reducing winter power anxiety.





Before the Ultra Slim model, LiTime developed its Mini Series to deliver smaller size, lower weight and higher energy density. While the Mini Series maximizes capacity within a small footprint, the Ultra Slim model addresses fitment challenges in narrow or irregular spaces. It can be installed under seats, inside vehicle compartments, in storage areas, along walls or within cabinets. Together, the Mini Series and Ultra Slim lineup broaden LiTime’s lifepo4 battery portfolio to support varied installation conditions and capacity needs.

Addressing Power Challenges in Tight Spaces

Space limits are a major constraint for mobile power systems: cramped battery wells, limited layout flexibility, poor visibility into system performance and reduced charging capability in cold weather.

The LiTime 12V 100Ah Ultra Slim LiFePO4 Bluetooth Self-Heating Battery is designed with these constraints in mind. It combines an ultra-slim form factor, 1,280Wh energy capacity, IP65 protection, and Bluetooth 5.0 smart monitoring to help users build more flexible and manageable mobile power systems in restricted spaces. The pack also incorporates LiHeat™ dual-mode self-heating technology to improve cold-weather usability.

Ultra-Slim Design for Narrow Installation Areas



The LiTime 12V 100Ah Ultra Slim LiFePO4 battery features a flat, space-saving profile, measuring 19.68 × 11.02 × 2.44 inches and weighing 33.5 pounds. Its slim shape makes it suitable for commonly hard-to-use locations such as under-seat spaces, side compartments, storage bays, walls, cabinets and interior partitions. The product is compatible with popular camper van and overland platforms—Ford Transit, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, RAM ProMaster, Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Wrangler—offering builders greater flexibility when planning electrical layouts in compact builds.





Built for Outdoor Conditions



Mobile power systems face vibration, dust, mud, moisture and temperature swings. To meet those conditions, the Ultra Slim battery uses a durable metal housing and carries an IP65 dustproof and water-resistant rating to improve reliability in outdoor mobile applications. Bluetooth 5.0 monitoring provides real-time visibility into state of charge, voltage, current, cycle count and charging/discharging status, helping reduce uncertainty during outdoor use. The integrated LiHeat™ dual-mode self-heating function enables normal charging in cold conditions and helps the battery deliver stable power across an operating range from −20°C to 60°C.





1,280Wh Capacity for Mobile Power Needs



Despite its slim profile, the LiTime 12V 100Ah Ultra Slim LiFePO4 battery provides 1,280Wh of energy. Equipped with a 100A BMS, it supports up to 100A continuous charge and discharge, 1,280W continuous output and 500A/1s peak discharge. That power profile makes the battery suitable for common mobile loads—portable refrigerators, lighting, laptops, fans, mobile devices and small appliances. The battery also supports expansion up to 4P4S, allowing it to serve both basic vehicle power systems and larger off-grid energy storage setups.





Continuing the Effort Toward Compact LiFePO4 Design

LiTime’s exploration of compact energy storage goes beyond the ultra slim battery. The company began working on compact energy storage in 2021, exploring smaller and lighter alternatives to traditional lead-acid batteries and standard lithium packs to help mobile and off-grid users improve space utilization.

In 2022, LiTime launched its 12V 100Ah Mini LiFePO4 battery using high-energy-density EV-grade cells, challenging the idea that higher capacity requires a larger enclosure. Since then, the company has expanded its Mini Series compact 12V lithium battery lineup to include Group-27 and Group-24 form factors, Mini and Xtra Mini models, and higher-capacity small batteries.





For example, the LiTime 12V 320Ah Mini Battery delivers large-capacity storage in a smaller footprint; its volume is roughly 31% less than common 12V 300Ah LiFePO4 packs, making it well suited for RV battery compartments, boat cabins and power cabinets where space is limited.





By offering products tailored to different installation spaces and application needs, LiTime is expanding its compact lithium battery lineup for RVs, boats, pickup trucks, overland vehicles and off-grid energy storage systems.

A LiTime spokesperson said the company will continue focusing on real outdoor scenarios and space utilization under its “Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!” brand philosophy. Through ongoing technology development, product quality improvements and energy system solutions, LiTime aims to help users worldwide build more flexible, reliable and efficient outdoor power systems.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use—energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: https://www.litime.com

Contact: marketpr@litime.com

Contact Person: Jelly Xie

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