From Nokia to NeOnc: The Stocks Dominating Screens as Volume Spikes

DENVER, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com - Volume often tells investors where attention is flowing before the broader market fully recognizes a developing story. While each story is very different, all share one common trait: investors are watching closely for what comes next.

Download the 24/7 Market News App here https://app.247mnn.com/ or on the App Store.

Nokia Corporation

Few companies have undergone a more dramatic transformation than Nokia (NYSE: NOK). Once viewed primarily as a telecom equipment provider, Nokia has increasingly positioned itself as a critical supplier of optical networking, AI infrastructure, cloud connectivity, and data-center networking solutions. The company's acquisition of Infinera significantly expanded its optical networking capabilities and strengthened its position within the rapidly growing AI infrastructure buildout.

The strategy appears to be gaining traction. Nokia recently reported strong demand from AI and cloud customers, including approximately €1 billion in new orders. Management raised its Network Infrastructure growth outlook to 12%-14% from a previous forecast of 6%-8%, citing strength in optical and IP networking businesses. The company has also benefited from a strategic investment by NVIDIA and growing demand from hyperscalers building AI data centers that require high-performance optical connectivity. Shares recently reached their highest levels in approximately 16 years following earnings results that exceeded expectations.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings

NeOnc (NASDAQ: NTHI) continues to attract attention among speculative biotech investors focused on central nervous system oncology. The company is developing therapies designed to address glioblastoma and other aggressive brain cancers, areas where treatment options remain limited and unmet medical need remains substantial. Its pipeline includes NEO100 and NEO212, programs aimed at improving treatment approaches for difficult-to-treat brain tumors.

Recent investor interest has centered on both financing activity and corporate developments. The company disclosed a new private placement allowing for up to $5 million of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. While the financing includes a discounted conversion feature if not redeemed, it also contains several provisions some investors may view as shareholder-friendly, including a company redemption option, ownership limitations, and a conversion floor price. Investors continue monitoring future clinical, regulatory, and financing developments that could serve as catalysts.

Akanda Corp.

Akanda (NASDAQ: AKAN) recently drew attention following developments surrounding its Nasdaq compliance status. The company had previously received a notice regarding delayed filing of its annual Form 20-F. After filing the required report, the company announced that Nasdaq determined the matter had been resolved and compliance was restored, removing a significant overhang that many investors closely monitor when evaluating smaller-cap companies.

Beyond cannabis operations, Akanda's evolving corporate structure has generated additional investor interest. The company has highlighted telecommunications infrastructure opportunities through First Towers & Fiber Corp., which operates a substantial fiber optic network in Mexico and has expressed intentions to expand throughout Latin America. While the company remains a speculative investment, traders often react strongly when compliance concerns are removed and new infrastructure-related growth narratives emerge.

Big Tree Cloud Holdings

Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ: DSY) is the latest Chinese madness listing without news. This has been a common theme this week, following the PDT rule changes.

Download the 24/7 Market News App here https://app.247mnn.com/ or on the App Store.

About 24/7 Market News

In today's fast-moving markets, visibility is everything and 24/7 Market News (24/7) provides a powerful suite of investor relations and public relations solutions designed to elevate your company’s profile quickly and effectively. Whether you're an established name seeking broader awareness, or a micro-cap looking to break out of obscurity, 24/7 delivers targeted, high-impact coverage through timely news distribution, analyst report placements, featured editorials, and multi-channel amplification across financial platforms, social media, and investor communities. Our services help cut through the noise, attract institutional interest, drive exposure, and build long-term shareholder credibility, all while maintaining full SEC compliance and transparency. For Analyst Report coverage, custom IR campaigns, press release syndication, or other tailored investor and public relations solutions, contact sales@247marketnews.com to discuss how 24/7 can help accelerate your company’s visibility and valuation trajectory.

This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 24/7 is compensated by NTHI to provide ongoing news coverage of expected upcoming catalysts and events as well as market outreach services. This should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading involves substantial risk; consult your financial advisor. For the full disclosure, please visit: https://go.247marketnews.com/nthi-disclosure/

For further information, please visit 247marketnews.com .

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.