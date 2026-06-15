Toobit Boosts Solana Yields to 60% APR for Limited Time





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a high-yield, limited-time campaign for Solana (SOL), offering traders the opportunity to secure a boosted 60% APR on their assets.

This initiative provides a premium over the exchange's standard SOL earn rates, which typically range from 2.5% to 3.0% APR, and is an upgrade over the previous limited-time SOL Earn campaign, which featured a 36% APR.

The campaign is scheduled to run from June 16, 2026, at 10:00 UTC to June 19, 2026, at 10:00 UTC. Due to the limited availability of these spots, participants are encouraged to act quickly to secure their share.

To participate, traders can subscribe on Toobit Earn. Comprehensive details regarding subscription mechanics, interest distribution schedules, and full terms of service can be found on the official Toobit announcement page.

This Solana event follows the successful series of high-yield campaigns on Toobit Earn, including recent offerings for Stellar (XLM), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), and The Open Network (TON), which featured APR tiers ranging from 36% to 60%.

Toobit Earn provides traders with two pathways to grow their crypto:

Fixed Earn allows traders to lock assets for a predetermined term to secure a guaranteed, higher interest rate, with the principal and accrued interest automatically credited to their Spot Account at maturity.

Flexible Earn offers maximum capital efficiency by enabling traders to subscribe to or redeem their crypto assets at any time, providing liquid yield-generation that adapts to individual market strategies.

Solana is a decentralized blockchain for global scale, enabling fast, secure, and cost-effective digital transactions. Powering everything from DeFi and payments to Web3 services, its unique consensus mechanism supports thousands of transactions per second, making it a leading Layer-1 network for developers and institutional partners alike.

As of April 2026, the Solana network reached a new milestone with 167 million monthly active SPL token-holder addresses. The network utility is reflected in its transaction volume, which exceeded 25 billion transactions in the first quarter of 2026.

Serving as a primary settlement layer for real-world assets (RWA), with over $2.5 billion in RWA value recorded on-chain by the end of April, Solana continues to position itself as a preferred infrastructure for institutional and retail economic activity.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9dcc31d7-5165-4478-bcc7-e232224b6478