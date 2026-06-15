OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

15 June 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 08 June 2026 to 12 June 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 915,071 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





08 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 84,449 99,207 26,941 11,260 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 505.50p 505.50p 505.50p 505.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 498.00p 497.00p 498.00p 498.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 501.43p 501.38p 501.44p 501.48p







09 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,150 87,120 24,035 9,971 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 507.50p 507.50p 507.50p 507.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 498.00p 497.40p 500.00p 500.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 503.67p 503.65p 503.70p 504.19p







10 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,691 94,351 25,881 10,731 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 503.50p 503.00p 503.00p 503.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 493.80p 493.80p 493.80p 493.80p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 499.88p 499.92p 499.92p 499.88p







11 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,759 84,898 23,070 9,538 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 508.00p 508.00p 508.00p 508.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 497.00p 498.00p 497.00p 498.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 502.14p 502.19p 502.11p 502.21p







12 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 35,457 44,758 11,713 5,091 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 518.50p 518.50p 518.50p 518.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 510.50p 511.00p 511.50p 511.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 514.51p 514.46p 514.50p 514.46p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 341,914,476 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 341,914,476.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment