Analyzing the Progress of Malaysia RMO (DAX) License Application for SKHTU Exchange





DENVER, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The news came from Kuala Lumpur that as the digital asset regulatory framework in Malaysia continues to improve, SKHTU Exchange is conducting further preparations regarding its local RMO (DAX) license application. Unlike previous efforts that focused on building an international compliance system, this move in the Malaysian market is more directed toward localized operations, regional service adaptation, and business implementation in Southeast Asia.

SKHTU Exchange has completed the preliminary documentation for the Malaysian RMO (DAX) license and has begun liaising with local regulatory authorities. The preparatory work is not limited to the application documents themselves but also includes the platform operational structure, user service processes, risk response mechanisms, and the basic configurations required for future business operations in the region.

Under the regulatory environment of Malaysia, digital asset platforms must not only demonstrate their capability for compliant operations but also show their ability to adapt to local market characteristics. To this end, SKHTU Exchange is advancing localization adjustments in multilingual services, regional customer support response, and user identity verification processes to reduce potential execution costs arising from cross-regional operations.

From the perspective of the local market, Malaysia has experienced relatively rapid development in digital finance in recent years, with younger users showing increasing attention to digital assets, stablecoins, and cross-border asset allocation. For international trading platforms, entering the Malaysian market is not simply a matter of replicating existing business models; rather, it requires redesigning certain operational processes based on the local user structure, trading habits, and regulatory requirements.

During the process of advancing the RMO (DAX) license, SKHTU Exchange has also prioritized user risk identification in Southeast Asia. The platform is adjusting its transaction monitoring rules based on the characteristics of the regional market to improve the efficiency of risk handling in subsequent local operations. In addition to the risk control and service system, SKHTU Exchange is also evaluating the business integration between the Malaysian market and the surrounding markets in Southeast Asia.

Currently, SKHTU Exchange has largely completed the preparatory work for its application for the Malaysian RMO (DAX) license, while localization operations are also being carried out simultaneously. For the platform, the Malaysian market is not merely a single license deployment but a crucial component of its business implementation in Southeast Asia. As the subsequent application process progresses, the actual operational capability of the platform in the local market will become a key focus for external observation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b823e373-695b-46fb-9519-58da4fee0e07