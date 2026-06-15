Two Weeks Remaining to Enter the Global Sustainability Awards 2026

The Global Sustainability Awards 2025

London, 15 June 2026 – Entries for the Global Sustainability Awards close on 29 June 2026, with just two weeks remaining for organisations and individuals to submit their applications. The awards celebrate excellence in sustainability across enterprise, innovation, leadership and environmental impact.

The Global Sustainability Awards, a BizClik Media event, recognise businesses and professionals driving measurable change in environmental and social performance. With eight award categories spanning enterprise achievement, technological innovation and nature-based solutions, the programme offers a platform for organisations of all sizes to showcase their commitment to sustainable practices. The awards ceremony will take place on 8 September 2026, bringing together senior sustainability leaders from across the global business community.

Award Categories Recognise Breadth of Sustainability Achievement

The awards programme features eight categories designed to reflect the diverse approaches to sustainability leadership. Enterprise of the Year celebrates large organisations with more than 1,000 employees demonstrating exceptional leadership across operations, culture and strategy. Company of the Year honours smaller organisations with fewer than 1,000 employees that show outstanding commitment to delivering innovative and scalable sustainability initiatives.

Individual recognition is provided through the Sustainability Hero Award, celebrating professionals who champion sustainability within their organisations, and the Future Leader Award, which recognises emerging talent demonstrating exceptional promise and leadership potential. Project-focused categories include Transformation Project of the Year, the Environmental Impact Award, the Tech and AI Award, and the Nature-Based Solutions Award, each recognising measurable outcomes and innovative approaches to sustainability challenges.

Industry Leaders Confirmed as Judging Panel

The 2026 judging panel includes senior sustainability professionals from organisations including Mercer, BCD Travel, SUEZ, HubSpot, RELX, Radisson Hotel Group, Suntory Beverage & Food, Schneider Electric, Google, BBC, Currys and Fifth Third Bank. The panel will assess entries throughout July 2026, with the shortlist announced later that month.

Charlie King, Senior Editor of Sustainability Magazine and judge of the awards, comments: "The Global Sustainability Awards celebrate the organisations and individuals turning ambition into measurable action. With just two weeks left to enter, now is the time for businesses of all sizes to showcase the progress, innovation and impact they are delivering. These awards recognise the leaders setting new standards for sustainability and driving meaningful change across industries."

Entry Information and Key Dates

Entry fees are £495 for a single category submission, with discounts available for multiple entries: 30% per submission for 2-3 categories and 50% per submission for four or more categories. Entries close on 29 June 2026, with final judging taking place in July 2026. The shortlist will be announced in July 2026, ahead of the awards ceremony on 8 September 2026.

Enter the Global Sustainability Awards

Looking Ahead

Following the awards ceremony in September, Sustainability Magazine will continue to showcase best practices and innovative approaches from award winners and finalists throughout its editorial programme, providing ongoing visibility for organisations leading the transition to sustainable business practices.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future.

From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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