Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 24 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 5 June 2026
|144,283
|667.55
|96,315,710
|Monday, 8 June 2026
|1,000
|635.50
|635,500
|Tuesday, 9 June 2026
|1,000
|631.73
|631,734
|Wednesday, 10 June 2026
|1,000
|624.00
|624,000
|Thursday, 11 June 2026
|1,000
|625.55
|625,552
|Friday, 12 June 2026
|1,000
|629.00
|629,000
|In the period 8 June 2026 - 12 June 2026
|5,000
|629.16
|3,145,786
|Accumulated until 12 June 2026
|149,283
|666.26
|99,461,496
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,387,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.55% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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