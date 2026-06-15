Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 24 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 5 June 2026 144,283 667.55 96,315,710 Monday, 8 June 2026 1,000 635.50 635,500 Tuesday, 9 June 2026 1,000 631.73 631,734 Wednesday, 10 June 2026 1,000 624.00 624,000 Thursday, 11 June 2026 1,000 625.55 625,552 Friday, 12 June 2026 1,000 629.00 629,000 In the period 8 June 2026 - 12 June 2026 5,000 629.16 3,145,786 Accumulated until 12 June 2026 149,283 666.26 99,461,496 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,387,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.55% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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