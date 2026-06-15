Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 24 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 5 June 2026144,283667.5596,315,710  
Monday, 8 June 20261,000635.50635,500  
Tuesday, 9 June 20261,000631.73631,734  
Wednesday, 10 June 20261,000624.00624,000  
Thursday, 11 June 20261,000625.55625,552  
Friday, 12 June 20261,000629.00629,000  
In the period 8 June 2026 - 12 June 20265,000629.163,145,786  
Accumulated until 12 June 2026149,283666.2699,461,496  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,387,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.55% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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SBB2026 Week 24 2026-06-15 FBM26-35 SBB-w24 ENG
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