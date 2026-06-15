Two Weeks Left to Enter The Global Supply Chain Awards

London, 15 June 2026 – Supply Chain Digital, a BizClik brand, has announced that entries for the global supply chain awards will close in just two weeks, with the deadline set for 29 June 2026. The awards celebrate excellence across enterprise organisations, innovative companies, and individuals who are shaping the future of global supply chain management. Co-located with the global sustainability awards, and global procurement awards, the ceremony will take place on 8 September 2026, bringing together industry leaders to recognise outstanding achievement across eight categories.

Now in its second year, The Global Supply Chain Awards offer supply chain professionals and organisations the opportunity to showcase their innovation, resilience, and strategic impact. From large-scale enterprises to emerging talent, the awards highlight those setting new standards in operational excellence, sustainability, and digital transformation. The judging panel includes senior executives from global brands including Siemens, Apple, IBM, Vodafone, and BDO USA.

With just two weeks remaining, organisations and individuals are encouraged to submit entries across categories including enterprise of the year, company of the year, and the supply chain hero award. Multiple entry discounts are available, with savings of up to 50% for those submitting four or more categories.

Enter The Global Supply Chain Awards

Recognising Excellence Across Eight Award Categories

The global supply chain awards feature eight distinct categories designed to celebrate different aspects of supply chain leadership and innovation. Enterprise of the year recognises large-scale organisations with over 1,000 employees that demonstrate exceptional leadership and set new benchmarks for operational efficiency and resilience. Meanwhile, company of the year honours small to mid-sized organisations with fewer than 1,000 employees that show remarkable agility and performance.

Individual recognition is central to the awards programme. The supply chain hero award celebrates professionals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and problem-solving skills, whilst the future leader award highlights emerging talent shaping the future of the industry through innovation and forward-thinking approaches.





The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2025

Celebrating Innovation and Impact

Project and initiative-based categories recognise specific achievements that drive measurable improvements across supply chain operations. The transformation project of the year celebrates strategic initiatives delivering exceptional improvements in efficiency and agility through innovation or digitalisation. The sustainable supply chain award recognises organisations prioritising environmental impact reduction and ethical practices whilst maintaining operational excellence.

The global trade & logistics award honours excellence in international operations, recognising organisations that optimise global movement of goods through innovation and resilience. The digital supply chain award celebrates organisations leveraging data, automation, and advanced technologies to deliver smarter, more connected operations.

Looking Ahead to the 2026 Awards Ceremony

The global supply chain awards ceremony will take place on 8 September 2026, co-located with the global sustainability awards and global procurement awards. Following the close of entries on 29 June, final judging will take place in July 2026, with the shortlist announced later that month. The 2026 judging panel features industry leaders including Alexander Tschentscher, VP Supply Chain Excellence at Siemens, Aniket Kulkarni, Global Supply Manager at Apple, and Pushpinder Singh, Partner Global Practice Leader for Supply Chain Transformation at IBM.

Entry fees start at £495 (US$630) for a single category, with 30% discount per submission for multiple categories (2-3 entries) and 50% discount per submission for four or more categories. Organisations and individuals are encouraged to submit their entries before the 29 June deadline.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Supply Chain Digital Magazine

Supply Chain Digital connects the leading supply chain and logistics executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the supply chain community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Supply Chain LIVE

Supply Chain LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. It's where senior executives, rising talent, and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities. This global event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops, and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability, and risk management.

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