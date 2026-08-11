Business Chief Opens Speaker Applications for CXO Summit 2026

London, 11 August 2026 - Business Chief, a BizClik Media brand, has opened speaker applications for the CXO Summit 2026, inviting Chief HR Officers, People & Culture Leaders, Chief Marketing Officers, Chief Finance Officers and CEOs to join its flagship executive event. The summit, which brings together C-suite leaders to address critical challenges facing modern enterprises, from AI disruption to economic uncertainty.

The event has already secured an impressive lineup of speakers from global organisations including McDonald's, Radisson Hotel Group, Wise, Siemens, WPP and the House of Commons. With keynotes and panel discussions spanning leadership strategy, AI integration and workforce transformation, the summit provides a platform for senior executives to share insights and drive industry dialogue.

Business Chief are calling for additional speakers to join panels and deliver keynotes across multiple tracks, including the CEO Summit, the CFO Summit, the CMO Summit and the CHRO Summit.

Driving strategic conversations across the C-suite

Confirmed speakers include Alex Snelling, Chief People Officer at McDonald's IMO Business Unit; Rafael Sueiro, EVP and Global Chief Financial Officer at Radisson Hotel Group; and Isabel Naidoo, Chief People Officer at Wise. Other notable participants include Lisette Danesi, Global Chief People Officer, Corporate Functions at WPP; James Murnieks, Chief Financial Officer UK&I at Siemens; and Jamie Anderson, CEO at Parliamentary Knowledge Foundation, House of Commons.

Enquire today and join the speaker line up.

Leadership in the age of AI and transformation

Industry leaders are preparing to tackle pressing topics including AI integration, data-driven people strategies and sustainable finance. Isabel Naidoo, Chief People Officer at Wise, commented: "At Wise, we've learned that the best people strategies are grounded in data, closely connected to business outcomes and designed to help teams solve meaningful customer problems. I'm looking forward to sharing some of those lessons."

Lisette Danesi, Global Chief People Officer, Corporate Functions at WPP, added: "I'm very excited to join this event. While every organisation is on its own AI journey, our universal challenge remains: how to truly embed AI while keeping humans - the heart of our businesses - at the forefront. My focus here is on empowering our people to 'learn, unlearn, and relearn,' so we can responsibly harness AI for the future."

Available speaking opportunities

The summit offers numerous speaking slots across dedicated tracks. Panel discussions include Leadership & Strategy Summit, Future of AI in Marketing, Data Driven People Strategy, Financing a Sustainable Future, AI-Ready Workforce and Leadership in Times of Economic Uncertainty and AI Disruption. Keynote opportunities are also available for qualified senior executives. If you’re interested in attending as a delegate, early bird tickets are available here .

The CXO Summit will be held on 7-8 October 2026, at 155 Bishopsgate, London. To apply to become a speaker, visit our website here.

Shaping the future of executive leadership

The CXO Summit 2026 represents Business Chief's commitment to connecting the world's most influential business leaders. (Suggest including: Information about what attendees can expect from the event, any special features, networking opportunities or unique aspects of the summit that differentiate it from other executive events)

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For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

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