Kognitos Named an HFS Research Hot Tech 2026 Company for Deterministic AI Automation

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kognitos , the pioneer of neurosymbolic AI for business automation, today announced it has received the Hot Tech 2026 designation from HFS Research , a leading global research and advisory firm. Kognitos is a neurosymbolic AI automation platform that lets business teams build and run automations in plain English, with deterministic, fully auditable execution and no hallucinations.

The recognition comes as enterprises are navigating a crowded AI automation market where many platforms still rely on black-box models, fragile probabilistic logic, or traditional RPA that requires developer-heavy maintenance, leaving business leaders with tools they can neither fully understand nor fully trust. ​​The challenge is particularly relevant in highly regulated industries such as financial services, where organizations must balance automation, governance, auditability, and operational risk while meeting increasingly complex compliance requirements.

The recognition was presented at the HFS Spring Summit in New York, where Kognitos CEO Binny Gill and co-founder and Chief AI Officer, Neeraj Mathur, demonstrated the platform to an audience of C-suite and VP-level enterprise leaders.

The Hot Tech designation is awarded to a select group of emerging technology providers identified by HFS analysts as having a differentiated value proposition and the potential to address complex enterprise challenges. Kognitos was recognized for its approach to agentic AI automation, which enables business users to build and manage automations in plain English rather than with traditional code or drag-and-drop tools.

"Most AI automation tools today ask enterprises to accept a trade-off: power in exchange for opacity,” said Binny Gill, CEO and Founder at Kognitos. “Kognitos was built on the idea that automation logic should be written in plain English, executed deterministically, and fully auditable by the people accountable for the outcomes. When a system can ask a clarifying question instead of hallucinating an answer or failing silently, you've changed the fundamental relationship between humans and machines. That's what deterministic, hallucination-free automation looks like in practice."

"While the world awaits hallucination-free autonomous agents, Kognitos has got on with tackling reality—where enterprises need outcomes they can trust and audit trails than can follow,” said David Cushman, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research, and analyst lead for the Hot Tech program. “We applaud the combination of technical capability and business pragmatism.”

What HFS Research found

HFS conducts a rigorous five-step assessment process, and the designation is held for one calendar year. In its report on Kognitos , HFS highlighted the platform's approach to separating human-readable automation logic from machine execution, a design philosophy the firm identified as a credible and distinctive model for explainable AI. This matters to industries such as financial services, where clear audit trails, explainable decision-making, and deterministic execution across critical business processes are required.

The report specifically called out the platform's conversational exception handling, which allows the system to ask clarifying questions and self-correct rather than crash or produce erroneous output, as a key differentiator for enterprise deployments.

According to HFS Research, enterprise customers deploying the platform have reported outcomes including a 97% reduction in lease audit processing time at Dish Network and automation of more than 50,000 monthly shipping documents at Century Supply Chain Solutions.

About Kognitos

Kognitos automates business operations with the first neurosymbolic AI platform engineered for robust governance and tool consolidation. Uniquely turning tribal and system knowledge into documented, AI-refined automations using English as code, Kognitos creates a dynamic system of record for enhanced productivity and decision-making. Its unified platform supports hundreds of use cases, free from the risks of brittle bots or black-box AI. With a patented Process Refinement Engine, Kognitos delivers faster ROI, lower costs, and empowered teams. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Kognitos is backed by leading investors including Prosperity7 Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Wipro Ventures.

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