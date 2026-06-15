Two Weeks Remain to Enter the Global Procurement Awards 2026

London, 15 June 2026 – With just two weeks until the entry deadline, procurement professionals and organisations worldwide are being urged to submit their entries for the Global Procurement Awards 2026, a BizClik Media event.

The deadline for submissions closes on 29 June 2026, offering a final opportunity to gain recognition for outstanding achievements in procurement excellence, innovation and leadership. The awards celebrate the individuals, teams and organisations shaping the future of global procurement, with winners announced at a prestigious ceremony on 8 September 2026.

The Global Procurement Awards feature eight categories recognising excellence across the procurement sector. From large-scale enterprises to emerging future leaders, the awards honour innovation, transformation and measurable impact. Categories include Enterprise of the Year, sponsored by Jabil Procurement & Supply Chain Services, Company of the Year, The Procurement Hero Award, and The Future Leader Award, sponsored by Candex.

Additional categories spotlight technological advancement and transformation through The AI in Procurement Award, The Procurement Technology Award, Transformation Project of the Year, and Procurement Consultancy of the Year. Each category has been designed to recognise the diverse ways procurement drives value, resilience and strategic impact across industries.

Aaron McMillan, Senior Editor of Procurement Magazine and judge of the Global Procurement Awards, comments: "The Global Procurement Awards celebrate the people, teams and organisations redefining what procurement can achieve. Across every sector, we're seeing procurement leaders drive innovation, embrace new technologies and deliver measurable business value in increasingly complex environments. With just two weeks remaining to enter, this is an opportunity to showcase the achievements, transformation projects and strategic leadership that are shaping the future of the profession. We encourage organisations of all sizes to submit their entries and gain recognition among the industry's leading voices."

Enter The Global Procurement Awards

The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2025

Recognising excellence across procurement

The awards provide a platform for organisations and individuals to showcase their achievements on a global stage. The Enterprise of the Year award celebrates large-scale organisations demonstrating exceptional procurement excellence and innovation. Company of the Year honours small to mid-sized companies achieving outstanding performance through agility and strong procurement practices.

Individual recognition is central to the awards programme. The Procurement Hero Award celebrates professionals who have gone above and beyond to drive procurement excellence and inspire others. The Future Leader Award, sponsored by Candex, highlights emerging talent demonstrating exceptional potential and forward-thinking approaches that will shape the industry's future.

Celebrating innovation and transformation

Technology and transformation remain key themes within the 2026 awards. The AI in Procurement Award recognises organisations successfully integrating artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency and strategic decision-making. The Procurement Technology Award celebrates cutting-edge tools and platforms that improve visibility, automation and value creation.

The Transformation Project of the Year acknowledges initiatives delivering significant change and measurable results through effective change management and innovation. Procurement Consultancy of the Year honours firms providing exceptional expertise and driving transformation for clients across industries.

Judging and event details

Entries will be assessed by a distinguished judging panel featuring senior procurement leaders from organisations including British Council, Airbnb, Unilever, Revolut, Best Buy and Paramount Pictures. Final judging takes place in July 2026, with the shortlist announced shortly afterwards.

The Global Procurement Awards ceremony takes place on 8 September 2026, co-located with The Global Sustainability Awards. The event brings together procurement leaders from around the world to celebrate excellence and innovation.

Entry fees are structured to encourage multiple submissions, with a single category entry priced at £495 (US$630). Organisations entering two to three categories receive a 30% discount per submission, whilst those entering four or more categories benefit from a 50% discount per submission.

For organisations and individuals looking to gain recognition for their procurement achievements, full entry details and criteria are available on the Procurement Magazine website. With the 29 June deadline approaching, procurement professionals are encouraged to submit their entries and showcase their contributions to the industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Procurement LIVE

Procurement LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across the procurement industry. It is where senior executives, rising talent, and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities. This global event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops, and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability, and risk management.

Media Enquiries

Beckie Jordan, Head of Events Communications, rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com