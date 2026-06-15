Wearable Devices to Unveil GenAI-Powered Intent-Based Interface Platform and Next-Gen Mudra Pro Flagship at AWE 2026

The Company will showcase its hardware-agnostic neural input ecosystem including Mudra Pro and Mudra Studio, and live neural input demonstrations for AI, XR and robotics

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (Wearable Devices or the Company), a pioneer in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced its comprehensive lineup for the Augmented World Expo 2026 (AWE 2026). The premier industry conference is set to take place June 15 to 18, 2026, in Long Beach, California, At Booth 648 on the expo floor and in meeting room Hall 201A.

As spatial computing and AI agents converge, Wearable Devices is positioning its proprietary neural-input technology as a leading solution for intent-based interfaces. Unlike legacy camera-based motion tracking, the technology decodes neural impulses before physical movement occurs, offering an ultra-low latency, private, and socially acceptable control layer for the future of computing.

Guy Wagner, the Company’s Founder, President, Chief Scientist, and Director, will deliver a featured presentation titled “How BCI is Removing the Friction from AR and AI Interaction”. The session will discuss how brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies and neural input can reduce interaction barriers for augmented reality (“AR”), AI and spatial computing. It will also highlight more natural, private and intuitive ways to control smart glasses and connected devices. The presentation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 1:40 p.m. PT.

Wearable Devices will demonstrate the commercial readiness of its full-stack ecosystem across two distinct footprints designed to accelerate original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) partnerships and enterprise sales. At Booth 648 on the expo floor, attendees can try Mudra Link by controlling applications in precision pointer mode or directional pad mode. In these demos, Mudra Link works as an alternative to camera-based gesture tracking or handheld devices.

In Hall 201A, the Company will host exclusive Innovation Sprint sessions, B2B executive meetings, media interviews, and technical evaluations intended to secure upstream licensing and enterprise pilots. These activities include the commercial launch of Mudra Pro, the next-generation enterprise hardware platform featuring built-in electromyography (EMG), inertial measurement unit (IMU), and photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors to deliver advanced user intent recognition. The Company will also demonstrate Mudra Studio, a software platform designed to leverage generative AI that allows developers to create, test, and deploy gesture-based neural input experiences using text prompts. It provides the AI interaction layer to scale Mudra across third-party devices.

Invite-only 45-minute Innovation Sprint sessions will allow corporate innovation teams, OEMs, enterprises, and developers to bring one interaction challenge and work with the Company’s AI and data experts to build a rapid software prototype based on their own needs. The suite will also host Mudra Ultimate guided discovery sessions with strategic enterprise prospects to explore product fit, workflow needs, and potential collaboration paths.

“Neural input can become a practical control layer for AI and extended reality (“XR”) devices, just as controllers and camera-based gestures have shaped today’s XR interfaces”, said Guy Wagner, Founder, President and Chief Scientist of Wearable Devices. “Mudra is designed to let users express intent naturally. This is especially important as smart glasses with spatial awareness become the primary interface with AI agents and platforms.”

Enterprise teams, OEMs, and media partners can request private briefings, review the Mudra Studio SDK capabilities, or apply for remaining Innovation Sprint slots at https://wlds.fillout.com/awe-innovationsprint.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our participation in AWE 2026, the products, technologies, presentations and demonstrations that we plan to showcase at the event, the anticipated capabilities and benefits of our neural-input technology and products, the planned introduction of Mudra Pro, the functionality and potential applications of Mudra Studio, our efforts to engage with OEMs, enterprise customers, developers and other industry participants, and potential licensing opportunities, enterprise pilot programs, collaborations and other commercial opportunities that may result from such activities . All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on March 12, 2026 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

IR@wearabledevices.co.il