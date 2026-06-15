Supporting the Mission: Catholic Relief Services Chooses Adstra as a Fundraising Partner

PRINCETON, N.J., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra Nonprofit today announced a strategic partnership with Catholic Relief Services (CRS), one of the world's leading humanitarian organizations. Through the partnership, Adstra will support CRS's efforts to reach new donors and expand support for its mission through audience development and donor acquisition strategies.

For more than 80 years, CRS has provided humanitarian aid and development assistance to vulnerable populations worldwide. While rooted in the Catholic faith, CRS serves individuals based solely on need, regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity.

As part of the partnership, Adstra will provide data acquisition, data management, and merge services to help CRS improve audience targeting, data quality, and fundraising effectiveness.

"We selected Adstra because of their deep expertise in nonprofit fundraising and their proven ability to help organizations reach the right audiences and drive sustainable growth," said Laura Durington, Director of Omnichannel Giving & Awareness at Catholic Relief Services. "Their strategic approach to data, targeting, and donor acquisition aligns closely with our goals, and we look forward to leveraging their insights to expand our reach and inspire greater support for our mission."

The partnership will help CRS identify and connect with new supporters who share its commitment to serving vulnerable communities around the world.

"We are honored to be selected as a partner by Catholic Relief Services, an organization that has earned the trust of donors through decades of meaningful service and global impact," said Alicia Abels, Vice President, Adstra Nonprofit. "Their mission inspires generosity and action around the world, and we're proud to help connect more people with opportunities to support their work and expand its impact."

About Adstra Nonprofit

Since 1978, Adstra Nonprofit has helped organizations expand their fundraising reach through audience development, donor acquisition, and data-driven fundraising solutions. Adstra supports nonprofits in identifying and reaching new supporters, helping organizations grow fundraising results and expand support for their missions. For more information, please visit: www.AdstraNonprofit.com.

About Catholic Relief Services

Founded in 1943 by the Catholic Bishops of the United States to assist World War II survivors in Europe, CRS has grown into one of the world's leading faith-based international relief and development organizations. Today, CRS reaches more than 200 million people in over 90 countries.

While rooted in the Catholic faith, CRS serves individuals based solely on need, regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity. The organization works to alleviate suffering, promote sustainable development, and advance justice and human dignity around the globe. For more information, please visit: https://www.crs.org/.

Media Contact:

Kite Hill on behalf of Adstra

adstra@kitehillpr.com