Adstra and Evorra Partner to Deliver Independent, Privacy-First Data Infrastructure for Advertisers

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the advertising industry grapples with the implications of consolidation among the largest identity and data providers, Adstra , a leader in composable identity solutions, and Evorra , an audience intelligence platform, today announced a partnership that gives brands an independent alternative: transparent, privacy-first data infrastructure built for advertiser control.

The partnership makes Adstra's privacy-compliant identity data directly available within Evorra's Marketplace and Audience Builder, giving media buyers immediate access to high-quality identity resolution without added engineering effort, integration delays, or vendor lock-in. Together, Adstra and Evorra are reinforcing a shared commitment to the open internet, giving advertisers greater ownership over how their data is sourced, governed, and activated.

"As the industry consolidates around closed, black-box ecosystems, brands are asking for infrastructure they can trust and see into," said Lance Brothers, Chief Revenue Officer at Adstra. "By making our identity data directly available within Evorra's Marketplace and Audience Builder, we're giving advertisers the transparency and independence they need to build audiences on their own terms, not someone else's."

"Our platform lets advertisers compose audiences from the signals that define the right consumers, with true transparency over the data behind them. As the industry accelerates towards AI-driven workflows, media buyers need control and governance over the provenance of the data they use." said Aaron Ritoper, CEO of Evorra.

The partnership is built on transparent decisioning and customer-controlled data governance, with no data commingling and granular advertiser control over which signals are used and how. This governance-first approach meets the growing demand for data provenance, as AI-driven and agentic media buying workflows make it increasingly important to know where signals originate. Rather than static, one-size-fits-all marketplace categories, it also enables composable, ID-agnostic audience construction: flexible, signal-based audiences that advertisers can design, adjust, and port across platforms, and connect to their own CRM and CX data to enrich first-party audiences with trusted external signals, all without locking brands into a single proprietary ID.

With Adstra's data available directly within Evorra's Marketplace and Audience Builder, customers benefit from:

Immediate access to Adstra's identity data, with no engineering lift

Faster onboarding and campaign activation

Greater audience precision and flexibility across platforms

Stronger performance from first-party data, enriched with trusted external signals

Faster time to value overall





While the partnership supports both B2B and B2C use cases broadly, it is especially suited to high-value verticals where data quality and precision matter most, including B2B, health, wealth, and automotive. Health is a newly available category within Evorra's marketplace, expanding the range of high-value audiences brands can now reach. As consolidation reshapes the identity landscape, Adstra and Evorra see this partnership as a model for how brands can activate data independently, without compromising on transparency or control.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main announcement of the Adstra and Evorra partnership?

Adstra and Evorra are partnering to deliver independent, privacy-first data infrastructure. Adstra's identity data is now directly available within Evorra's Marketplace and Audience Builder, giving media buyers immediate, transparent access to high-quality identity resolution and composable audience creation.

Adstra and Evorra are partnering to deliver independent, privacy-first data infrastructure. Adstra's identity data is now directly available within Evorra's Marketplace and Audience Builder, giving media buyers immediate, transparent access to high-quality identity resolution and composable audience creation. Why now? How does this relate to recent industry consolidation?

As the largest identity and data providers consolidate, advertisers are increasingly seeking independent alternatives that offer transparency, governance, and control over their own data strategy. Adstra and Evorra's partnership is a direct response to that demand.

As the largest identity and data providers consolidate, advertisers are increasingly seeking independent alternatives that offer transparency, governance, and control over their own data strategy. Adstra and Evorra's partnership is a direct response to that demand. What makes this different from a typical data integration?

This partnership reflects a shared philosophy built on transparent decisioning, no data commingling, customer-controlled governance, and composable, ID-agnostic audience design. It goes beyond a simple product integration to establish how identity data should be sourced and governed.

This partnership reflects a shared philosophy built on transparent decisioning, no data commingling, customer-controlled governance, and composable, ID-agnostic audience design. It goes beyond a simple product integration to establish how identity data should be sourced and governed. What is a "composable audience," and why does it matter?

Composable audiences are built from flexible, signal-based inputs, giving advertisers the ability to design audiences precisely to their needs and port them across platforms. This level of customization and portability stands in contrast to fixed, one-size-fits-all segments that lock brands into static categories.

Composable audiences are built from flexible, signal-based inputs, giving advertisers the ability to design audiences precisely to their needs and port them across platforms. This level of customization and portability stands in contrast to fixed, one-size-fits-all segments that lock brands into static categories. What does "ID-agnostic" mean in this context?

The infrastructure is not tied to any single proprietary identifier. It supports whichever identifiers are appropriate across channels, making it more durable and future-ready as identity standards continue to evolve.

The infrastructure is not tied to any single proprietary identifier. It supports whichever identifiers are appropriate across channels, making it more durable and future-ready as identity standards continue to evolve. How does this help brands get more value from their first-party data?

By connecting CRM and CX data with media activation, Adstra's signals enrich what brands already know about their customers, extending audience understanding without compromising privacy.

By connecting CRM and CX data with media activation, Adstra's signals enrich what brands already know about their customers, extending audience understanding without compromising privacy. Where is Adstra's data available within Evorra?

Directly within both Evorra's Marketplace and its Audience Builder, supporting composable audience creation across the platform.

Directly within both Evorra's Marketplace and its Audience Builder, supporting composable audience creation across the platform. What verticals are the strongest fit for this partnership?

B2B, healthcare, wealth, and automotive, with healthcare newly available as a category within the marketplace. The partnership also supports broader B2C use cases.

B2B, healthcare, wealth, and automotive, with healthcare newly available as a category within the marketplace. The partnership also supports broader B2C use cases. What core benefits does this deliver to media buyers?

Immediate access to Adstra's data with no engineering effort, faster onboarding and activation, greater audience precision and flexibility, stronger performance from enriched first-party data, and faster time to value overall.





About Adstra

Adstra is a leading provider of identity and data solutions for marketers, agencies, publishers, and technology platforms. Built on the Conexa Identity Network, Adstra’s composable, cloud-based solutions help organizations unify customer identities across offline and digital environments to enable privacy-first audience activation, measurement, and engagement at scale. Through Identity Intelligence and a commitment to transparency, Adstra helps clients connect fragmented data, improve targeting and personalization, and drive stronger marketing performance. Learn more at www.adstradata.com

Media Contact

Kite Hill on behalf of Adstra

adstra@kitehillpr.com

About Evorra

Evorra is an audience intelligence platform for buyers and publishers. By simplifying how external data is accessed and activated, it lets both sides build transparent, high-quality audiences across the media and technology ecosystem. Built-in orchestration unifies signals and supports AI-driven workflows, giving buyers and publishers more choice, control and performance at scale.

Media Contact

Warren Chang on behalf of Evorra

warren.chang@evorra.com