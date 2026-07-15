Adstra Launches ID Connection Strength; Joint Research with InterMedia Advertising Exposes Identity Quality Gap in CTV Targeting

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra , a leading provider of data and identity solutions, today announced the launch of ID Connection Strength (ICS), a transparent, configurable scoring framework that gives brands, agencies, and adtech platforms a verified measure of identity link quality before campaign activation.

To validate ICS in practice, Adstra partnered with InterMedia Advertising on a joint research study evaluating identity signal quality across programmatic CTV campaigns and the findings expose a structural flaw that is costing advertisers before a single impression is served.

ICS scores the strength of the connection between a digital identifier and a verified person or household across five dimensions: recency, frequency, signal integrity, congruency, and cardinality. Scores run from 1 (highest connection strength) to 6 (lowest) and cover every major identifier type: HEMs, UID2s, MAIDs, CTV IDs, TTD Cookies, and IPs. Unlike standard match rates, which only confirm that an ID connected, ICS measures whether that connection is reliable, recent, and tied to a real person. Every score is calculated from user-consented signals within Adstra's Match Partner Network and validated by a third-party fraud prevention provider.

According to EMARKETER's December 2025 forecast, U.S. CTV ad spending is projected to reach $37.95 billion in 2026. Yet Truthset's 2026 State of Data Accuracy report finds roughly 40% of every open-auction CTV dollar is wasted due to inaccurate identity data.

The joint study, which deployed ICS across programmatic CTV campaign data, found that verified person-linked CTV IDs produced significantly more stable reach and frequency metrics across every campaign delivery window tested. Key findings include:

Just 23% of residential IP addresses ultimately reached the intended geographic target when targeted without ICS guidance, suggesting significant limitations in commonly used downstream IP-based targeting methodologies

ultimately reached the intended geographic target when targeted without ICS guidance, suggesting significant limitations in commonly used downstream IP-based targeting methodologies 71% of CTV IDs with high ICS scores maintained their link to the same person across measurement windows

with high ICS scores maintained their link to the same person across measurement windows CTV-to-person identifiers showed a 24% stability premium over legacy IP mapping (71% vs. 57%), translating directly into more durable audience reach across the full campaign flight





"Many marketers still view capabilities like geo-targeting, household targeting, and identity-based activation as largely deterministic," said David Nyurenberg, SVP of Digital at InterMedia Advertising. “The reality is that the underlying signals powering those capabilities are often dynamic, probabilistic, and subject to significant degradation over time. When those signals weaken, the impact extends far beyond targeting accuracy. It affects reach, frequency management, measurement, attribution, and ultimately confidence in campaign outcomes. As an industry, we do ourselves a disservice when we ignore these realities because they challenge long-held assumptions. The solution is not to pretend the problem doesn't exist. The solution is to confront it directly with greater transparency, better measurement, and more rigorous standards for evaluating identity quality. That's what makes ICS so valuable. It gives advertisers a practical framework for understanding the strength of the identity connections they are activating against before media dollars are spent, rather than discovering those weaknesses after a campaign is already in market."

“CTV buying has become incredibly sophisticated, but too often the identity signals underneath it have not kept pace,” said Andy Johnson, Chief Data Officer of Adstra “A campaign can have the right strategy, creative, DSP and frequency controls, yet still waste spend if the ID being activated is not reliably connected to a real person or household. ID Connection Strength gives buyers a transparent, actionable way to evaluate identity quality before activation, so they can protect budget, improve reach and make every impression work harder.”

Adstra's ID Connection Strength is available now as part of the Conexa Identity Network. To learn more, visit adstradata.com .

Frequently Asked Questions

How is ICS different from a standard match rate?

Match rates only tell you how many IDs connected, not whether those connections are reliable. ICS scores the actual strength of the link between a digital identifier and a verified person or household across five measurable dimensions: recency, frequency, signal integrity, congruency, and cardinality. Every score is calculated from user-consented signals and validated by a third-party fraud prevention provider, making the methodology transparent and auditable rather than a black-box output.

Who is ICS built for, and how do marketers access it?

ICS is available to brands, agencies, adtech platforms, and publishers through Adstra's Conexa Identity Network. It covers all major identifier types (HEMs, UID2s, MAIDs, CTV IDs, TTD Cookies, and IPs) and is configurable by campaign objective. Marketers targeting high-value customers can apply precision-tier scoring; those running broad awareness campaigns can dial toward scale.





About Adstra

Adstra delivers identity resolution and data solutions for media and technology clients. Built on the Conexa Identity Network, Adstra's composable, cloud-based platform unifies customer identities across offline and online signals, enabling precise, privacy-first audience activation at scale. From brands and agencies to publishers and political media buyers, Adstra powers the data infrastructure behind smarter targeting and stronger results. Learn more at adstradata.com .

Media Contact

Kite Hill on behalf of Adstra

adstra@kitehillpr.com

About InterMedia Advertising®

InterMedia Advertising® is a fully integrated $1 Billion+ advertising, media, and marketing organization known for its innovative blend of performance-driven strategies and brand-building techniques. Founded in 1974, the company offers comprehensive media solutions through its specialized business units covering all aspects of modern marketing – from media planning and buying to creative production, analytics, and technological innovation. InterMedia specializes in creating accountable, data-driven campaigns that deliver measurable results across diverse media channels.

For more information, visit www.im.agency or follow InterMedia on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Andrew Blanco

InterMedia Group of Companies

415390@email4pr.com

818.442.3805