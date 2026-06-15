ASUS ProArt Brings Creative Workflows to New Heights with Red Bull Athletes





KEY POINTS

From hero moments to incredible stories: As a partner of the 2026 Red Bull Global Aerial Performance Camp, ASUS ProArt empowers athletes and creators to transform extreme hero moments into compelling stories through a seamless capture-to-creation workflow

As a partner of the 2026 Red Bull Global Aerial Performance Camp, ASUS ProArt empowers athletes and creators to transform extreme hero moments into compelling stories through a seamless capture-to-creation workflow Extreme reliability for extreme conditions: The flexible 360° convertible design and military-grade durability of the ProArt GoPro Edition empower athletes and creators to capture, review, and create content with confidence any demanding environments

The flexible 360° convertible design and military-grade durability of the ProArt GoPro Edition empower athletes and creators to capture, review, and create content with confidence any demanding environments Performance behind every hero moment: Whether it’s the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) or the ProArt P16, creators can seamlessly edit 8K RAW and 360° video with generative AI in popular video applications faster than ever

Whether it’s the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) or the ProArt P16, creators can seamlessly edit 8K RAW and 360° video with generative AI in popular video applications faster than ever Innovative 360° creative workflow for action creators: From adrenaline-filled moments to immersive 360° perspectives, ASUS StoryCube can categorize popular GoPro and Red Bull activities using AI-powered scene recognition





TORONTO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a partner of the 2026 Red Bull Global Aerial Performance Camp in Namibia, ASUS ProArt empowered athletes and creators to transform extreme hero moments into compelling stories. The partnership demonstrated how athletes and creators can move seamlessly from extreme aerial performance to creation, documenting extraordinary performances and sharing them with audiences around the world. One of the most remarkable moments of the collaboration featured Red Bull athlete Dani Román and the ProArt GoPro Edition above the Namibian desert. The scene symbolized the journey from extreme hero moments to incredible stories, reflecting a shared passion for exploration, creativity, and storytelling. At the center of the collaboration is the ProArt GoPro Edition laptop, built to help creators capture, edit, and share content anywhere through StoryCube and GoPro Cloud integration, while delivering reliable performance in demanding conditions defined by altitude, heat, sand, and dust.

From extreme hero moments to incredible stories

The partnership between ASUS ProArt and Red Bull is built around a shared mission: empowering creators and athletes to transform extraordinary moments into inspiring stories.

As a partner of the 2026 Red Bull Global Aerial Performance Camp, ASUS ProArt supported athletes and creators documenting some of the world's most dynamic aerial performances, from skydiving and paramotoring to paragliding and aerobatic flight. In an environment where every second matters, athletes and creators need the ability to review content instantly, create on the move, and turn raw experiences into compelling narratives.

To further support this new generation of athlete-creators, ASUS ProArt brought its latest AI-powered creative workflows directly to the camp through hands-on product experiences and workshops led by professional creators. Beyond showcasing technology, the program provided athletes with practical training in content creation, editing, and storytelling, helping them transform and share their hero moments with audiences around the world. Throughout the camp, creators worked alongside Red Bull athletes, not only documenting extraordinary aerial performances but also collaborating on ambitious creative challenges. Together, they explored immersive 360° storytelling, dynamic multi-angle capture techniques, and new ways to turn high-adrenaline experiences into compelling stories, demonstrating how creativity can evolve alongside human performance.

Extreme reliability for extreme conditions

One of the most remarkable moments of the collaboration featured Red Bull athlete Dani Román and the ProArt GoPro Edition above the Namibian desert. The scene symbolized the journey from extreme hero moments to incredible stories, reflecting a shared passion for exploration, creativity, and storytelling.

Designed for athletes and creators who work beyond traditional environments, the ProArt PX13 GoPro Edition features a 13-inch 360° convertible chassis that seamlessly transforms between laptop, tent, and tablet modes, enabling flexible content review, editing, and creation wherever the adventure unfolds. Combined with MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability, it is tested to withstand demanding conditions including high-temperature, solar radiation, sand and dust, shock, vibration and high-altitude environments. At just 15.8mm thin and 1.39kg, the ProArt PX13 GoPro Edition combines rugged reliability with exceptional portability. Powered by AI-enhanced workflows and seamless capture-to-edit integration, it empowers athletes and creators to capture, review, and refine content in real time, anywhere.

This adaptability aligns ProArt GoPro Edition and the latest GoPro Mission Pro with a new generation of creator tools designed to perform seamlessly across multiple creative contexts—from expedition filming to post-production workflows. Together, they support extreme aerial challenges, enabling Red Bull athletes to capture and stabilize cinematic, film-grade footage even in mid-air environments, while maintaining robust capture-to-edit workflows on the ground.

Performance behind every hero moment

At the core of the ProArt lineup—including the ProArt P16 and ProArt PX13—is a high-performance creator platform designed to handle demanding CPU/GPU workloads alongside dedicated AI acceleration, enabling smooth handling of intensive creative tasks from editing to rendering. The PX13, powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 with a 50 TOPS NPU and up to 128GB of unified LPDDR5X memory, is optimized for highly mobile, AI-intensive workflows, while the P16 delivers expanded thermal headroom and sustained performance for heavier GPU-driven creative workloads.

This performance foundation pairs seamlessly with GoPro Mission Pro and GoPro MAX 2 workflows, supporting everything from immersive 360° content to cinematic 8K footage. Creators and Red Bull athletes can move more efficiently from capture to edit, leveraging AI-assisted enhancement, real-time preview, and accelerated media processing to keep pace with fast-moving productions.

By combining high-performance CPU/GPU architecture with dedicated AI acceleration, the ProArt lineup becomes an adaptive creative workstation ecosystem—empowering creators to edit 8K RAW, process 360° video in real time, generate AI-driven video content, and apply intelligent masking or frame reconstruction with greater speed and efficiency, wherever creation happens.

Innovative 360° creative workflow for action creators

From adrenaline-filled moments in the sky to immersive 360° perspectives on the ground, creators and athletes need to move as fast as the stories they capture. ASUS StoryCube enables an innovative 360° creative workflow by using AI-powered scene recognition to automatically categorize and organize GoPro and Red Bull activity footage, turning massive, fragmented media libraries into structured, searchable creative assets.

Integrated with GoPro Cloud and 360° video workflows on ProArt GoPro Edition, StoryCube streamlines capture-to-edit processes by automating file transfer, tagging, and content sorting, while providing instant access to immersive footage for faster post-production. This eliminates manual media management steps, allowing creators to focus on storytelling instead of asset organization, and ensures a seamless bridge between capture, review, and editing in fast-moving, multi-shoot environments.

Be the hero of every story

From the skies above Namibia to the final edit, ASUS ProArt and Red Bull are redefining how extreme hero moments become extraordinary stories. Through intelligent workflows, powerful performance, and creator-focused design, this unique and world-class collaboration empowers a new generation of athletes and creators to transform thrilling moments into content that inspires audiences everywhere.

SPECIFICATIONS 1

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) (HN7306EAC)

Model name HN7306EAC-DB91T-CA Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395



(16 cores, 32 threads, up to 5.1 GHz) Material and

color Aluminum



Nano Black Display 13.3", 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 400nits, 500nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, Pantone® Validated, glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, screen-to-body ratio 85%, with stylus support Operating

system Windows 11 Home Graphics AMD Radeon™ 8060S Graphics



40 graphics cores Main

memory 128GB LPDDR5X on board



Unified memory Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Connectivity WiFi 7 (802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2



Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

2 x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C® with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1 x DC-in

microSD 4.0 card reader Keyboard &

touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.7mm key travel, precision touchpad, supports ASUS DialPad Audio Smart Amp technology

Built-in speaker

Built-in array microphone Battery 73Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter AC adapter output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal In the box ASUS Pen 3.0 (SA205H)



Sleeve Keyboard English Dimensions 29.82 x 20.99 x 1.58 ~ 1.77 cm (11.74" x 8.26" x 0.62" ~ 0.70") Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Ecolabels RoHS



REACH Availability ASUS Store MSRP2 C$6,649



NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS ProArt x Red Bull collaboration: https://www.asus.com/content/red-bull-aerial-camp/

ASUS ProArt laptops: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/proart-laptop/

ProArt GoPro Edition: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-creators/proart/proart-gopro-edition-px13-hn7306/

ProArt GoPro Edition ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/90nb17x2-m005n0-proart-gopro-edition-px13-hn7306-copilot-pc.html

ProArt P16: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-creators/proart/proart-p16-h7606/

ProArt PX13: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-creators/proart/proart-px13-hn7306/

ASUS StoryCube: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/proart/software-solutions/storycube/

ASUS DialPad: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/proart/software-solutions/asus-dial-and-control-panel/

ASUS MuseTree: https://www.asus.com/proart/software-solutions/musetree/

ASUS Lumina OLED: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-lumina-oled-laptop/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

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1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

2 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58dab431-49ee-4e44-b00c-1b50a7b76ccf