Carahsoft Study Reveals How Agencies Are Redefining Cybersecurity Amid Efficiency Push

RESTON, Va., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a study conducted by Forrester Consulting and sponsored by Broadcom Inc. that explores how agencies are adapting their cybersecurity strategies. Following the establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in early 2025, U.S. Government agencies are operating with tighter budgets and leaner teams.

The study, “ Smarter Security for Leaner Budgets and Teams: The Tech Transforming U.S. Government Operations ,” finds that agencies are using this moment to modernize and operate more efficiently. Rather than trying to do more with less, agencies are narrowing their focus, prioritizing critical infrastructure and the most vulnerable areas of their environments.

At the same time, the shift is introducing new pressures. The study found that 86% of Public Sector cybersecurity decision-makers expect the number of potential breaches or compromises to rise in the coming year, while 73% report concerns about cyber incidents under current resource constraints. Only 38% express confidence in their agency’s cybersecurity posture following headcount reductions.

“Government agencies are navigating an unprecedented mandate to modernize under strict resource constraints,” said Jason Rolleston, Vice President and General Manager of the Enterprise Security Group at Broadcom. “By eliminating tool sprawl and embracing AI-driven automation, agencies can actually improve their security posture while operating leaner. Together with Carahsoft, Broadcom is proud to deliver the streamlined, mission-critical security platforms that make this transformation possible.”

“This research highlights a meaningful shift in how agencies are approaching cybersecurity,” said Brian Snell, Director for the Broadcom Software Business at Carahsoft. “As agencies operate with tighter resources, they are becoming more deliberate in how they prioritize risk and apply technology to support mission-critical objectives. Together with Broadcom and our reseller partners, we are helping agencies translate these priorities into practical solutions that strengthen their cybersecurity posture, improve operational efficiency and continue protecting the citizens and services they support.”

What Sets Agencies Apart

As agencies adapt to a leaner operating environment, the study shows a clear pattern among those making the most progress. Leading agencies:

Prioritize critical infrastructure and AI integration , with 71% focused on securing infrastructure and 60% prioritizing integrating AI and cybersecurity capabilities.

, with 71% focused on securing infrastructure and 60% prioritizing integrating AI and cybersecurity capabilities. Concentrate resources on highest-risk areas , including network security, data protection and incident response (identified by 70%, 56% and 47% of respondents, respectively, as the most vulnerable areas).

, including network security, data protection and incident response (identified by 70%, 56% and 47% of respondents, respectively, as the most vulnerable areas). Simplify security operations by reducing tool sprawl and moving toward more integrated approaches that improve visibility and decision-making.

by reducing tool sprawl and moving toward more integrated approaches that improve visibility and decision-making. Expand the use of automation to reduce manual workloads and improve response times, with more than half of respondents prioritizing automation for incident response and network security.

to reduce manual workloads and improve response times, with more than half of respondents prioritizing automation for incident response and network security. Strengthen collaboration and communication, with a majority of respondents pointing to cross-functional alignment and leadership transparency as key to improving outcomes.



Together, these shifts reflect a more focused and resilient approach to cybersecurity, designed to operate effectively even as resources remain constrained.

Broadcom’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-3260 or Broadcom@carahsoft.com . Explore Broadcom’s solutions here .

About the Study

Carahsoft commissioned Forrester Consulting with support from Broadcom to evaluate how U.S. Public Sector organizations are adapting their cybersecurity and compliance strategies following 2025 budget and workforce reductions. The study surveyed 212 cybersecurity decision-makers across Federal, State, Local and Educational institutions between December 2025 and January 2026.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .