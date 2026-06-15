OMG Issues RFP for IDL4 to Rust Language Mapping

BOSTON, MA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Object Management Group® (OMG®), EDM Association community, today announced the issuance of a new Request for Proposal (RFP) for an IDL4 to Rust Language Mapping specification. This RFP solicits proposals to define a standardized mapping from Interface Definition Language version 4 (IDL4) to the Rust programming language, expanding OMG’s portfolio of IDL language mappings to support modern, safety‑critical, and high‑performance software development.

Version 4 of OMG’s Interface Definition Language represents a significant evolution of traditional IDL. ILD4 extends the established syntax with a comprehensive set of modular building blocks, requiring a new generation of language mappings that can fully leverage this more expressive document structure. At the same time, growing industry adoption of Rust has created demand for a formal IDL mapping that aligns with Rust’s unique language features and design principles.

“Rust is increasingly being adopted for systems that demand safety, performance, and reliability,” said Fernando Garcia-Aranda, Principal Software Engineer at RTI and a member of the Middleware and Related Services (MARS) Platform Task force at OMG. “By defining a standardized mapping from IDL4 to Rust, this RFP aims to extend OMG’s proven interface definition framework to a modern programming language, enabling interoperable, language‑neutral systems while fully respecting Rust’s unique design principles.”

OMG’s IDL is a foundational technology for defining language‑neutral interfaces in distributed and component‑based systems. The proposed IDL4‑Rust mapping is intended to support interoperability, portability, and long‑term maintainability for systems implemented in Rust.

The resulting specification will align with OMG’s existing IDL4 language mappings, including those for C++, C#, and Java, while addressing the specific characteristics and idioms of the Rust programming language.

Download the IDL4 to Rust Language Mapping RFP and submit a Letter of Intent (LoI) by June 18, 2026. Submitters of initial proposals should meet the August 17, 2026, deadline, and must be members of OMG at the Domain or Contributing level. Questions and responses may be directed to rfp@omg.org.





About OMG®

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open-membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium that develops and maintains specifications supporting interoperable, portable, and robust enterprise and embedded systems. OMG standards are widely used across industries, including aerospace, defense, telecommunications, finance, and industrial automation. For more information about this RFP or other OMG standards activities, visit www.omg.org. OMG is an EDM Association community.