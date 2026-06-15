Rightworks Launches Unified Security and IT Solution Purpose-built for Bookkeepers

ORLANDO, Fla., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scaling New Heights 2026, Booth #111 -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider of purpose-built solutions for accounting firms and tax professionals, today announced a strategic solution built for bookkeepers. Today, Rightworks launched Bookkeeper Solution, a purpose-built platform that helps modern, cloud-first firms grow without the burden of managing IT, security, and fragmented tools. The announcement was made at Scaling New Heights 2026, one of the country's largest gatherings of accounting and bookkeeping professionals.

Enterprise capability built for Bookkeepers

Bookkeepers are being asked to support more clients, adopt more tools, and deliver higher-value services without increasing overhead. Most rely on a patchwork of systems for access, security, and collaboration, creating inefficiency, increasing risk, and limiting their ability to scale. Few have dedicated IT teams or security expertise, relying instead on a mix of cloud apps, shared files, and manual processes that weren't designed to work together.

Unlike generic IT and cybersecurity solutions, Rightworks for Bookkeepers is designed specifically for firms that manage sensitive client financial data, work with contractors or offshore staff, and rely on multiple cloud accounting applications to serve clients.

“Hiring offshore pushed us to find the most secure solution,” said Lisa Dionisio, Founder & CEO, Paxus CPA, a boutique accounting and advisory firm specializing in bookkeeping and advisory services for small businesses. “Once we implemented Rightworks for Bookkeepers, we rolled it out across the whole team and never looked back; it's brought a lot of peace of mind knowing everyone is protected."

One Unified Platform, Built for How Bookkeepers Work

The bookkeeper solution from Rightworks replaces fragmented tools and DIY IT with a single, unified platform that brings together security, SaaS access, and collaboration. The solution combines three essential layers:

Secure cloud workspace for running cloud accounting applications

Managed Microsoft 365 for protected collaboration and communication

Built-in cybersecurity, including Rightworks Total Security and Cloud Protect, for controlling access across users, apps, and devices



Rightworks for Bookkeepers eliminates password sharing through credential masking and centralized access, provides visibility into access for compliance and client trust, and enables one-click onboarding and offboarding for staff and contractors across systems. Bookkeepers get enterprise-grade capabilities without enterprise complexity, fully managed and supported, with no in-house IT required.

"Bookkeepers play a critical role in serving clients and managing financial data, yet many lack the IT and cybersecurity resources needed to scale efficiently and securely,” said Mason Swenson, CPO of Rightworks. "We built this solution to give them enterprise-grade security, simplified operations, and a single solution so they can grow with confidence, without managing IT.”

An On-Ramp to the Broader Rightworks Platform

Rightworks for Bookkeepers is designed to grow with a firm, from solo practitioner to a scaled practice. As needs evolve, firms can expand into tax and desktop hosting with Cloud Premier, extend into secure outsourcing, and safely adopt Spark AI, Rightworks' secure, accounting-focused AI. Rightworks' investment in bookkeepers reflects a broader shift toward cloud-first firms that need scalable, secure infrastructure without the burden of managing it themselves, enabling them to operate with the confidence, control, and efficiency of larger firms while staying focused on serving their clients.

To learn more about Rightworks for Bookkeepers, visit Booth #111.

About Rightworks

Obsessed with all things accounting, Rightworks is the preferred cloud service provider for 70,000+ businesses and accounting and tax firms. Our award-winning platform securely connects critical desktop and cloud applications and offers managed IT services, protecting everything from data to devices across all your offices. The result: unified applications, data, teams, and workflows, with full-service network management through one point of contact. Since 2002, innovation, unwavering commitment, and 24/7 support have earned us partnerships with market leaders and cultivated a loyal following within the Rightworks Community, the largest peer network for accounting professionals. Learn more: rightworks.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram.

Media contact:

Allison Huffman, 603.751.4488

ahuffman@rightworks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd3da36c-6373-40c0-8e06-dee1bfe810eb