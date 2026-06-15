Paychex Recognized as a Top WorkTech Company by TIME

Paychex named a leading HCM provider to TIME’s America’s Top WorkTech Companies 2026 List

List identifies the most impactful and financially strong companies that have established themselves as leaders in shaping how people and organizations work

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX), an industry-leading human capital management (HCM) company, today announced that the company has been named to the inaugural list of America’s Top WorkTech Companies presented by TIME and Statista. This list identifies the most impactful and financially strong companies that have established themselves as leaders in shaping how people and organizations work.

“It’s an honor for Paychex to be recognized among America’s Top WorkTech Companies for the expert-enabled solutions we are bringing to market to transform business operations,” said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paychex. “With innovation as a core company value, we are committed to delivering solutions that enable clients to work faster, smarter, and more efficiently. As a trusted partner to businesses for over five decades, we’ve built one of the HCM industry’s largest proprietary datasets, which combined with all our workforce knowledge and expertise, enables us to deliver intelligence that proactively unlocks opportunities for efficiency and automation.”

Driving Innovation for Today’s Digital Workforce

Paychex is redefining HCM from a user-directed experience to an AI-powered one, where intelligence and expertise are infused across the HCM lifecycle. This shift transforms AI from a tool into a trusted teammate that anticipates client needs, making workforce management smarter, more intuitive, and in sync with business needs. Paychex recently unveiled AI-powered innovations in Paychex Flex®, Paycor®, and SurePayroll, embodying the company’s commitment to democratize access to enterprise-grade innovation.

WISE (Workforce Intelligence Strengthen by Expertise), the company’s AI-powered intelligence solution, is transforming business operations with embedded context-aware intelligence, expert-enabled guidance, and autonomous execution. WISE strategically underpins Paychex’s approach to powering people and performance through agents, intelligence, assistants, and advisory solutions that meet users where they are while automating routine tasks, delivering personalized experiences, and uncovering actionable insights at scale.

Unlocking Insights to Drive Organizational Efficiency

Paychex’s commitment to leveraging AI to enhance efficiency and effectiveness is also evident in the broad adoption of AI-powered capabilities internally across the enterprise. Paychex deploys AI solutions organization-wide with the goal of not only improving internal efficiencies but also having a positive impact on customers. For example, AI enables developers to focus more on user experience than on writing code, sales representatives can access the insights needed to close deals more efficiently, and service professionals can devote more time to high-value client interactions by reducing transactional work. Collectively, these efforts help position Paychex to deliver a consistently high-quality customer experience.

Methodology

In support of the research, Statista gathered and analyzed data from approximately 5,000 U.S. companies. The ranking is built on two pillars: financial strength and industry impact. Each company received a score in both dimensions, and these scores were combined into an overall score. The 250 companies with the highest scores were included in the ranking.

“Being named among America’s Top WorkTech Companies 2026 by TIME and Statista is a strong reflection of Paychex’s continued commitment to innovation and reliability in the HR technology space,” said Niels Terfehr, Vice President at Statista. “Placing in the top 20% within the HR Core, Payroll & Benefits (HRIS/HCM) category highlights the company’s ability to create impactful solutions. In a rapidly evolving market, the balance of financial strengths and industry impact is what enables organizations to confidently support their workforce and drive long-term success.”

To learn more about WISE and AI at Paychex, visit paychex.com/ai. More information about the company’s corporate awards and honors is available on the Paychex website.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is the digitally driven HR leader that is reimagining how companies address the needs of today’s workforce with the most comprehensive, flexible, and innovative HCM solutions for organizations of all sizes. Offering a full spectrum of HR advisory and employee solutions, Paychex pays 1 out of every 11 American private sector workers and is raising the bar in HCM for approximately 800,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe. Every member of the Paychex team is committed to fulfilling the company’s purpose of helping businesses succeed. Visit paychex.com to learn more.



Media Contact

Chelsea Wernick

Public Relations Program Manager

Paychex, Inc.

(585) 216-2974

cwernick@paychex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33e0e8ef-b627-4279-99bb-39768b03f42b