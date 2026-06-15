New VelocityEHS Benchmark Report Reveals EHS Is Rapidly Evolving from Compliance Function to Strategic Business Driver

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, today announced the release of the 2026 EHS 360 Benchmark Report: In Transition: The New Reality of EHS, a landmark industry study revealing how Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) professionals are navigating a period of significant transformation.

A full three-quarters (75%) of respondents say executive leadership attitudes toward EHS have become more strategic during the last 24 months, indicating EHS is increasingly viewed as a driver of operational resilience, workforce protection, and enterprise risk management.

Organizations face growing pressure from increasing workplace risk, expanding regulatory complexity, staffing and budget constraints, and heightened expectations from executive leadership. At the same time, advances in AI and technology are creating new opportunities to improve visibility, strengthen decision making, and reduce administrative burden.

Built from exclusive insights gathered through a nationwide, validated survey of 1,008 EHS professionals conducted in March 2026, and a subset of aggregated, anonymized benchmark data from VelocityEHS software usage, the report delivers one of the industry’s most comprehensive views of modern EHS. By combining professional sentiment with real-world operational data, the report provides a broader perspective than traditional industry surveys alone.

Key Findings from the Report Include:

82% of EHS professionals believe the function is gaining influence at the executive level.

75% believe executive leadership attitudes have become more strategic toward EHS.

67% indicate EHS has been integrated into broader enterprise risk and strategic business discussions.

53% state the top priority and focus of their EHS program is developing a company-wide safety program.

“EHS is entering one of the most important transitions the industry has ever experienced,” said Matt Airhart, CEO, VelocityEHS. “Today’s EHS leaders are navigating regulatory complexity, increasing operational risk, resource challenges, and mounting expectations from leadership teams. What this report makes clear is how forward-thinking organizations are modernizing their EHS programs with connected platforms, real-time visibility, and human-centered AI designed specifically for EHS.”

The report also reveals that AI and automation are now viewed as the most transformative forces shaping the future of EHS. Organizations increasingly see AI as a tool for reducing administrative burden, improving data quality, accelerating compliance activities, and strengthening proactive risk prevention. The findings suggest AI is moving beyond experimentation and beginning to deliver measurable value across EHS programs.

Key AI Findings Include:

76% believe AI can meaningfully reduce administrative burden within EHS workflows.

70% trust AI-generated insights to inform EHS decisions.

44% identify AI and automation as the largest force shaping the future of EHS.

34% report measurable ROI from AI investments today.

The 2026 EHS 360 Benchmark Report goes beyond traditional standalone industry surveys. Combining the responses of more than 1,000 EHS professionals with a subset of aggregated, anonymized data from the company’s more than 15,000 customers and 10 million global users, the report provides a broader view of what EHS professionals are experiencing and how leading organizations are shaping the future of EHS management.

“EHS leaders are under more pressure than ever to deliver measurable outcomes, while navigating constant change,” said Ashley Emery, Chief Marketing Officer, VelocityEHS. “This report gives organizations something the industry has been missing: a comprehensive, data-driven view into what EHS professionals are actually experiencing, where the biggest challenges exist, and how leading organizations are responding. It’s designed to help EHS leaders benchmark their maturity, identify opportunities, and better prepare for the future.”

The report suggests that organizations investing in integrated EHS technologies, strong data foundations, and AI-enabled workflows are better positioned to improve visibility, identify risks proactively, strengthen operational resilience, and move from reactive response toward predictive prevention.

Released during National Safety Month, and presented at the 2026 ASSP Safety Conference & Expo, the report is designed to help EHS professionals benchmark their programs, identify opportunities for improvement, and better understand the forces reshaping the profession.

The full 2026 EHS 360 Benchmark Report is available at:

https://www.ehs.com/guides/2026-ehs-360-benchmark-report/

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over 10 million workers worldwide, the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk. VelocityEHS also offers standalone solutions for Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the deepest bench of certified experts, from Ph.D. AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight. Recognized as a Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader, G2 Leader, ISO 27001 certified, and SOC 2 Type II attested, VelocityEHS empowers companies to outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at www.EHS.com.

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