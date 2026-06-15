Blaze Pizza Appoints Lucas Bravo as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza, the nation’s leading fast-casual artisanal pizza brand, today announced the appointment of Lucas Bravo as Chief Financial Officer.

Bravo joins Blaze Pizza with extensive experience in finance, strategic planning, treasury, and operational leadership across the restaurant and consumer sectors. In his role as CFO, he will oversee the company’s financial strategy, accounting, treasury, planning and analysis, and support Blaze Pizza’s continued growth initiatives across the U.S. and internationally. He will also be responsible for overseeing the company’s supply chain and franchise administration and compliance.

Bravo is a strategic finance executive with a successful track record leading initiatives across FP&A, operations finance, treasury, and capital markets in both private-equity-backed and publicly traded organizations. Over the course of his career, he has supported growth and operational performance for several of the restaurant industry’s most recognized brands, including Burger King, Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and Jamba.

Earlier in his career, Bravo worked with leading consulting firms Accenture and Booz Allen, where he developed a structured, technology-forward approach to solving complex business challenges. He has also led numerous treasury and financial systems implementations using enterprise platforms including OneStream, SAP, Oracle, IT2, and Reval, helping organizations improve integration, scalability, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.

“Lucas brings a strong combination of financial discipline, analytical rigor, and operational insight that will be invaluable as Blaze Pizza continues to strengthen its business and support our franchise partners,” said John Owen, Chief Executive Officer of Blaze Pizza. “His deep experience across franchised restaurant brands, paired with his ability to modernize finance functions and drive strategic growth, makes him an outstanding addition to our executive leadership team.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bravo said, “Blaze Pizza is a brand with tremendous potential, a differentiated guest experience, and a passionate franchise community. I’m excited to join the team and help build on the company’s strong foundation as we continue driving profitable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value for our franchisees and stakeholders. I look forward to partnering closely with the leadership team and franchise community to support Blaze Pizza’s next phase of innovation and expansion.”

For more information, guests can visit blazepizza.com or follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind “fast-fire’d” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.



Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Blaze Pizza

949.981.0757

Josh.levitt@blazepizza.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e790bc2-1e01-4565-893c-4541b2b4d22e