



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biggest crypto news this week is Pepeto, where the Binance listing is advancing behind the scenes according to sources close to the project and the timeline moves closer to going live each week. Search volume keeps climbing across dozens of countries, the raise has crossed $10.27 million, and a Binance launch during a forming bull run is the same setup that has minted billion-dollar names cycle after cycle.

That setup raises an obvious question, and the latest crypto news around the XRP price prediction frames it perfectly. Standard Chartered just called $8 for XRP, one of the boldest targets in the market, and the real test is whether a large cap that size can still move like a presale priced before its first listing.

Pepeto Accelerates While the XRP Price Prediction Gets a Standard Chartered Upgrade

Pepeto landing on Binance during a forming bull run is the setup behind crypto’s biggest payouts. Past Binance debuts have sent tokens up 30x to 50x inside the first day, and Pepeto walks in with a deeper foundation than almost any token that ever caught that lift. To see how far that can run, look at the market’s most watched large cap.

The XRP price sits at $1.28 per CoinDesk after breaking out 8% above $1.20 in its first rally since the June selloff. Spot XRP ETFs reached $1.44 billion in total inflows across six straight weeks according to FinanceFeeds, and the XRPL 3.2.0 upgrade went live on June 15 to cut server load by 40% per Yahoo Finance . The CLARITY Act cleared the Senate Banking Committee and now sits on the Senate Legislative Calendar, with over 200 firms including Coinbase and Ripple pushing for a floor vote.

Geoffrey Kendrick built his XRP price prediction on ETF flows and supply dynamics, setting the bull case at $8 for 2026 against a revised base of $2.80, while Motley Fool holds $3.00 and a machine learning model caps the year at $5.13.

Even Kendrick’s $8 XRP price prediction works out to roughly a 6x from $1.28, a strong return for a large cap but nowhere near what a presale at Pepeto’s stage can deliver. That gap is exactly why the biggest wallets never put everything on a single position.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Project Pulling Capital From Every Corner of the Market

Pepeto operates a no-fee exchange with an AI layer that checks every contract across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and each trade after launch sends fresh buying pressure back into the token. The Pepe cofounder whose token once crossed $7 billion leads the project, and SolidProof signed off on a full audit before the presale opened.

Large holders keep adding because every crypto news report on Pepeto’s growing community lines up with the road Dogecoin walked before it turned ordinary buyers into millionaires. Chatter about Elon Musk across X, Telegram, and Reddit keeps pulling fresh eyes in, and the former Binance developer on the team turns that energy into real capital landing in the presale.

DOGE built enormous wealth without a single product, and Pepeto carries that same community force while pairing it with an exchange that keeps buying pressure building long after listing day. A token with this kind of reach and real utility hitting Binance could deliver multiples that make the DOGE run look modest. That is why watching the XRP price prediction grind toward $8 over months through Kendrick’s model feels slow next to what Pepeto could do in weeks once the Binance listing goes live.

Conclusion

Whether the XRP price prediction from Standard Chartered lands at $2.80 or $8, the full crypto market in 2026 is climbing toward a size no earlier cycle ever touched, and that changes the math behind every presale with real demand. DOGE and SHIB made millionaires out of thousands of people when the market was a sliver of where it stands now, and Pepeto carries the same attention and reach while adding a live exchange, a cross-chain bridge, and an AI scanner on top of it. In a market this size with real products behind it, falling short of what no-utility tokens delivered in far smaller markets would be close to impossible.

The XRP price at $1.28 and the rest of this crypto news prove capital is pouring in faster than ever before. Since presales are where the biggest gains take shape, fortunes will come out of Pepeto , and the only thing left to decide is who is still holding when it lands. Rounds keep closing early, the buying speeds up, and the gap before the Binance listing shrinks by the day. Once that listing goes live, every holder who hesitated will carry the same regret that still follows everyone who missed DOGE.

Join the Pepeto Presale Before Rounds Close and the Binance Listing Opens

FAQs

What is the highest XRP price prediction?

The highest XRP price prediction comes from Standard Chartered’s Geoffrey Kendrick, who set an $8 bull case for 2026 built on ETF flows. XRP trades near $1.28 after spot ETFs crossed $1.44 billion in total inflows.

Is Pepeto worth buying before the exchange listing?

Pepeto offers a zero-fee exchange, AI contract screening, and 170% staking APY at $0.0000001877 ahead of its exchange listing. The presale has raised over $10.27 million and completed a full SolidProof audit.