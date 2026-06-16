2026 HI-VIEW EXPLORATION PROGRAM PLANS

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”) (CSE: GXLD; OTCQB: GXLDF; FSE: B630) has announced its 2026 exploration program for its Toodoggone Property in north-central British Columbia.

The 2026 program comprises 50 line-kilometres of induced polarization (IP) surveying, 50 square kilometres of geological mapping and prospecting, and approximately 4,000 soil samples covering more than 100 square kilometres. All soil samples will be analyzed using an ultra-trace multielement package. Drill permits have been approved for the Company's principal target areas and will be evaluated on an ongoing basis as exploration advances, with the objective of finalizing a drill program where warranted.

R. Nick Horsley, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-View "With what is expected to be one of the most active exploration seasons the Toodoggone has seen, Hi-View is undertaking its most aggressive program to date. Our 2026 program covers our key targets across the District. We believe the Toodoggone is one of Canada's most prospective mineral belts, and we intend to contribute to that story by vectoring in on multiple high-priority porphyry and epithermal targets.”

Program Details

IP surveying is planned over anomalies identified in the Company's 2025 airborne magnetic data, in conjunction with areas that show coincident surface geochemical anomalies. Geological mapping will focus on detailing structure, alteration, veining, and mineralization patterns in selected areas of interest, with the objective of vectoring toward porphyry- and epithermal-style mineralization. The program will validate legacy mapping and samples, and examine new historically under-explored targets applying analytical techniques unused on the Property such as hyperspectral analysis, petrography, and whole rock geochemistry where necessary to build our geological models and further delineate our targets.

Soil sampling will span prospective areas of the southern part of the Property, as well as Black Pearl amongst our northern claims. Focus will be where rock exposure is more limited within our areas of interest and where legacy soil sample data was limited in results. The ultra-trace multielement package is intended to detect low-level pathfinder elements, including tellurium and selenium, that are associated with porphyry-epithermal systems and are often missed at higher analytical detection limits.

Target Areas

Field work is distributed across multiple target areas on the Property. Planned activities by area include:

Black Pearl — IP, soils, mapping and prospecting

Golden Stranger — IP, soils and prospecting

Saunders — IP, prospecting and mapping

Lawyers East — IP, soils, prospecting and mapping

Borealis — IP, soils, prospecting and mapping

Nub — IP, soils, and prospecting

Northern Properties — mapping and prospecting

Additional target areas on the Property include Harmon Peak, Ursus, Junker, Garnet and Oxide Summit.

Figure 1. Hi-View Resources Exploration Program and Claims Map.

Please click to view image

Qualified Person’s Statement

The exploration program will be conducted under the supervision of Nader Mostaghimi, M.Sc., P.Geo.(EGBC #53441), Vice President of Exploration for the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc., a publicly listed mineral exploration company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company’s 100% owned and optioned projects cover more than 27,910 hectares and include the flagship Golden Stranger Project, the Lawyers claims, and the Borealis Project — all designated as high-priority targets. Additional properties under option include Saunders, Black Pearl, Oxide Summit, Nub, Ursus, Garnet, and Harmon Peak. The company also has an additional 1,300 hectares currently under mineral claim application. For more information, please visit Hi-View’s website or review the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“R. Nick Horsley”

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

R. Nick Horsley - CEO

Email: info@hiviewresources.com

Telephone: (604) 343-4337

Website: www.hiviewgold.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Incentive Program and the anticipated use of proceed therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

WE SEEK SAFE HARBOUR