HI-VIEW'S NEW LINAEMENT MAPPING IDENTIFY MULTIPLE NEW PORPHYRY TARGETS AT LAWYERS EAST TOODOGGONE BC

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”) (CSE: GXLD; OTCQB: GXLDF; FSE: B630) announces that lineament mapping has been completed for its Lawyers East project within the Toodoggone Portfolio, representing the first area of the Company’s broader lineament mapping program to be released. The work integrates recent property-scale airborne geophysical datasets with regional geophysical coverage and existing geological information to support the identification of structural trends and target generation across the Company’s Toodoggone Portfolio.

Nader Mostaghimi, VP of Exploration of Hi-View comments “Lineament mapping and structural interpretation are a critical early-stage component of the Company’s exploration strategy, complementing the airborne geophysical surveys acquired last summer. This work provides an important framework for geological modeling and target generation by helping to identify the structural controls that may influence the distribution of epithermal and porphyry mineralization across the property. We are particularly encouraged by the identification of several new targets located within 4 km of the Aurora porphyry discovery and along trend from several significant mineral deposits in the Toodoggone district.”

The broader study integrates 1,798 line km of new airborne magnetic data (Figure 1) with historical datasets, including prior airborne surveys and ground geophysics, providing a consistent interpretation of structural controls on mineralization across approximately 240 km² of the Company’s tenure.

Interpretation of total magnetic intensity (“TMI”) and derivative magnetic products at Lawyers East has outlined a well-defined architectural framework associated with intrusive phases and structurally controlled mineralization within the Toodoggone belt (Figure 2 and 3). Intersecting lineament trends, magnetic destructive features, intrusive pluton margins, and associated copper–molybdenum ± gold–bismuth geochemical anomalies define several priority target areas across the property (Figures 5 and 6), including the recently acquired Chip showing. The interpreted lineaments are considered to represent structural features identified through the integration of airborne geophysical datasets and existing geological information, further refining the Company’s understanding of mineralization controls at Lawyers East and supporting ongoing target generation across the broader Toodoggone Portfolio.

Figure 1. Overview Hi-View Tenure map. Scale 1:300,000.

Figure 2. Lineament Mapping and Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI). Hi-View Claims, scale 1:300,000

Figure 3. Lineament Mapping Hi-View Claims and BCGS Regional Structures, scale 1:300,000

Lineament mapping at Lawyers East identifies a dominant NW-trending lineament set, as supported by rose diagram analysis (Figure 4), that represents a key regional structural trend within the Toodoggone belt, extending toward the Baker deposit to the north. This trend is crosscut by a NE–SW lineament associated with the Jock Creek trend interpreted as an orogen-oblique structural corridor linked to mineralization at epithermal deposits such as Shasta, and the Sofia and Aurora porphyry systems. Within the Jurassic Duncan Pluton, additional WNW–ESE lineament sets are developed at the property scale, segmenting the intrusive and creating zones of structural complexity favourable for mineralization.

Airborne magnetic data expresses these features as linear magnetic lows and gradients on TMI and vertical derivative datasets, reflecting interpreted structural disruption and localized alteration. Discrete magnetic highs are interpreted to represent intrusive phases, including stocks and dykes, while magnetic lows define structural corridors. Some of these zones coincide with copper–molybdenum soil anomalies and locally with gold–bismuth enrichment, defining key zones of interest (Figure 5).

In addition, the recently acquired Chip showing represents a discrete target within this structural framework, located at a N-S, NW-, and NE-trending lineament triple junction. Rock sampling at the Chip showing has confirmed copper–silver mineralization with associated gold values, including up to 0.96% Cu, 0.145 g/t Au and 47.5 g/t Ag1. Mineralization across the Lawyers East area is interpreted to be structurally influenced within the intrusive system, with priority targets focused where key structural trends intersect.

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Figure 4. Structural Lineament Trend Lawyers, Length-weighted Percent

Bidirectional Mirrored Lineaments, Strike Bins (10deg)

1 Kelsch, D. (2023). Geological, Geochemical and Geophysical Assessment Report on the Golden Stranger Property, Toodoggone Mining District, British Columbia. BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Assessment Report No. 41836

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Figure 5. Areas of Interest highlighted with Lineament Mapping at Lawyers East and Borealis North (Chip showing), with TMI.

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Figure 6. Features of interest highlighted by Magnetization Vector Inversion “MVI” from the 2025 Aeromagnetic data at Lawyers East

The Lawyers East structural interpretation has defined a coherent architectural framework associated with intrusive-related mineralization, highlighting several priority target areas characterized by zones of increased density of intersecting lineaments with a) magnetic destructive zones, b) coincident geochemical anomalies, and c) pluton margins. The results continue to improve the Company’s understanding to vector towards mineralization at Lawyers East and will support ongoing exploration targeting and follow-up program design. Lineament interpretation results for the Borealis and Golden Stranger areas are currently being finalized and are expected to be released in the near term.

Qualified Person’s Statement

The exploration program will be conducted under the supervision of Nader Mostaghimi, M.Sc., P.Geo.(EGBC #53441), Vice President of Exploration for the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc., a publicly listed mineral exploration company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company’s 100% owned and optioned projects cover more than 27,910 hectares and include the flagship Golden Stranger Project, the Lawyers claims, and the Borealis Project — all designated as high-priority targets. Additional properties under option include Saunders, Northern Claims, Nub, and Harmon Peak. The company also has an additional 1,300 hectares currently under mineral claim application. For more information, please visit Hi-View’s website or review the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“R. Nick Horsley”

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

R. Nick Horsley - CEO

Email: info@hiviewresources.com

Telephone: (604) 343-4337

Website: www.hiviewgold.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Incentive Program and the anticipated use of proceed therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

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