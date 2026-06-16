Nephros Positions Ultrafiltration Technology as a Solution to Emerging Microplastic Risk in Water

Follows U.S. EPA's April 2026 decision to include microplastics as a priority contaminant group under the Safe Drinking Water Act's draft Contaminant Candidate List

Company underscores relevance of advanced filtration in addressing one of the fastest-growing concerns in water quality

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today highlighted the capability of its ultrafiltration technology to effectively capture microplastics and nanoplastics before they enter the water, reinforcing the Company’s position at the forefront of emerging water quality and safety challenges.

This announcement follows the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's April 2026 decision to include microplastics as a priority contaminant group under the Safe Drinking Water Act's draft Contaminant Candidate List (CCL 6), a significant milestone that underscores growing regulatory attention to plastic particle contamination in drinking water.

Microplastics are plastic particles ranging in size from 1 micrometer to 5 millimeters, while nanoplastics are smaller than 1 micrometer. There is a growing body of scientific evidence* that nanoplastics pose an even greater risk to human health than microplastics, however most filtration technologies are not designed to address both micro- and nano-plastics.

Nephros’ ultrafiltration products are engineered with pore sizes as small as 5 nanometers, well below the threshold for plastics, enabling size-based exclusion of particles that may pass through conventional filtration technologies. As a result, Nephros filters are also effective in physically retaining not only bacteria and viruses but also microplastics and nanoplastics.

“As regulatory and scientific attention shift to microplastics and nanoplastics, the need for proven, high-performance filtration solutions becomes increasingly urgent,” said Robert Banks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nephros. “Our ultrafiltration technology was designed to support contaminant retention at a level that is directly aligned with this emerging concern. We believe this capability further differentiates Nephros in both healthcare and broader water quality markets.”

Nephros views this trend as part of a broader evolution in water quality management, where customers are moving from reactive solutions to more proactive, precision-based approaches. Nephros’ ultrafiltration platform is well-positioned to support this transition, offering scalable solutions that address both known and emerging risks.

About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.com.

* References:

¹ U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, "Drinking Water Contaminant Candidate List 6 — Draft," Federal Register 91 FR 17186 (April 6, 2026). https://www.epa.gov/ccl/draft-contaminant-candidate-list-6-ccl-6

² Lamoree, M.H. et al., "Health impacts of microplastic and nanoplastic exposure," Nature Medicine 31, 2873–2887 (2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-03902-5

³ Li, R. et al., "Microplastics and nanoplastics in brain tumours and the healthy human brain," Nature Health (2026). https://www.nature.com/articles/s44360-026-00091-4

⁴ Ghiyamihoor, F. et al., "Micro- and Nanoplastics in the Human Brain: Mechanistic Plausibility, Translational Challenges, and Links to Neurological Disease Trends," Molecular Neurobiology 63, 598 (2026). https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12035-026-05895-9

⁵ Pérez-López, A. et al., "Micro- and nanoplastics removal from water and solid matrices: Technologies, challenges, and future perspectives," Environmental Research 299:124295 (2026). https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41856237/

⁶ Ali, N. et al., "Microplastic and nanoplastic pollution and associated potential disease risks," The Lancet Planetary Health 9(12), 101390 (2025). https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanplh/article/PIIS2542-5196(25)00268-2/fulltext

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding Nephros’ beliefs regarding the health risks posed by nanoplastic materials in drinking water, the ability of Nephros’ products to retain microplastics and nanoplastics, Nephros’ ability to successfully market its products to address the emerging risks posed by such contaminants, and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including Nephros’ ability to further develop its sales organization and realize increased revenues, the extent to which financial results based on emergency response sales can be outside Nephros’ control, U.S. tariff and trade policy, inflationary factors and other economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers and researchers, and regulatory reforms. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements that it makes, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Robert Banks, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 343-5202 x110

robert.banks@nephros.com