Nephros Announces Inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that the company has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2026 annual reconstitution. Nephros’ inclusion in the index became effective after the US market closed on June 26, 2026.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are pleased to be joining the Russell Microcap® Index, which follows a year of significant achievement with exciting growth potential ahead. We believe our inclusion will not only help deliver long-term value to our shareholders will but increase our visibility with potential institutional and other new investors," said Robert Banks, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About the Russell Indexes

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within medical and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit us at nephros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding Nephros’ beliefs regarding the potential growth of its business, the benefits to Nephros’ existing stockholders resulting from its inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index and the potential to expand Nephros’ stockholder base, and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including Nephros’ ability to further develop its sales organization and realize increased revenues, the extent to which financial results based on emergency response sales can be outside Nephros’ control, U.S. tariff and trade policy, inflationary factors and other economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers and researchers, and regulatory reforms. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements that it makes, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Robert Banks, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 343-5202 x110

robert.banks@nephros.com