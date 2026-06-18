Nephros to Host Virtual Investor Event: “Beyond Filtration: The Nephros Model in Action”

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event titled, “Beyond Filtration: The Nephros Model in Action” on July 16th, 2026.

The event will provide investors and stakeholders with an inside look at how Nephros is redefining water safety and building a differentiated, scalable model beyond filtration products. Attendees will gain insight into how Nephros delivers value through a combination of responsive solutions, on-the-ground partnerships, and deep expertise which enables facilities to proactively manage water quality, reduce risk, and operate with greater confidence.

The program will feature insights from experienced field leaders and partners. In addition, attendees will hear from the head of the Nephros Water Institute about the role of education and expertise in supporting long-term customer outcomes.

The event will conclude with a forward-looking discussion on growth opportunities, strategic priorities, and a live question-and-answer session with Nephros leadership.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, July 16th, 2026, 12:00PM EST

Location: Virtual

Registration: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/4a082103-e887-49e7-84d2-334fd792d489@d16ca41d-f927-435c-8f0f-499fef45910f



About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Robert Banks, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 343-5202 x110

robert.banks@nephros.com