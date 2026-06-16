Digits Expands Its Accounting Firm Platform with Ignition, Reach Reporting, and Karbon Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the world's first AI-native accounting platform, today announced partnerships with Ignition, Reach Reporting, and Karbon, connecting Digits to the tools accounting firms use to sell and get paid for work, deliver reporting, and run their practices.

For years, the work of closing the books has consumed the time firms need to run the business. Month-end close takes weeks. Reconciliation is manual. Reporting data is stale before it reaches the reporting layer. Practice management tools got dragged into tracking close work that legacy platforms left unfinished. And advisory services are hard to scope, sell, and deliver when the team is still fighting to finish last month's books.

Digits changes that foundation.

Digits is designed to create and maintain the financial record, not merely store it. It collects source data, books transactions, reconciles accounts, manages schedules, applies quality checks, surfaces exceptions, and produces reporting-ready information — continuously. When the ledger closes the books, every tool built around it can finally do what it was designed to do: help run the firm’s business.

"Modern CAS firms do not run their business in one tool," said Jeff Seibert, CEO and Founder of Digits. "They sell work, collect payments, build reports, manage teams, and advise clients across a stack of specialized systems. Digits is the first ledger built specifically for firms because it was designed to do what firms actually need a ledger to do: close the books."

A connected stack for modern accounting firms

Ignition connects AI-powered revenue workflows to the ledger.

Ignition is the leading revenue and billing automation platform for accounting and tax professionals, helping firms handle proposals, engagement letters, invoicing, payments, and pricing in a single AI-powered platform. With Digits closing the books, Ignition can do what it does best: helping firms sell smarter, bill accurately, and grow their business. The integration connects how firms sell, bill, collect, and price work with how that revenue is captured and understood in Digits, and lays the foundation for scope creep detection, profitability insights, and pricing optimization driven by live financial data.

"AI should not just make firms faster at the same work," said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition. "It should help them understand which work is profitable, where scope is changing, and how to price with more confidence. That starts by connecting revenue workflows to the ledger."

Reach Reporting connects Digits data to client-ready reporting and budgeting.

Reach gives firms a polished, flexible reporting layer for dashboards, analysis, budgeting, and budget-to-actual workflows. With Reach connected to Digits, firms keep the reporting rhythms and client-facing experience they already rely on, powered by cleaner, more current financial data. The ledger maintains the record continuously; Reach turns it into insight.

"Advisors are being marginalized," said Justin Hatch, CEO of Reach Reporting. "Clients are busier than ever. They need insights that are powerful, understandable, and immediately actionable. Reach + Digits gives advisors a way to elevate both client experience and firm margins."

Karbon connects practice management to the accounting foundation.

Karbon is the leading AI-powered practice management platform for accounting firms, helping teams manage workflows, centralize client communication, coordinate work, and maintain visibility across the practice. Digits and Karbon are partnering to bring practice management closer to the accounting foundation underneath, so firms can coordinate client work around books that are complete, accurate, and current.

"The whole promise of AI is that it should handle repetitive tasks while accountants stay in control,” said Ian Vacin, Co-Founder and Chief Partnerships Officer of Karbon. “Digits automates the reconciliation and categorization work. Karbon keeps teams focused on clients and strategy. Together, they let firms compress months of compliance work into days and redirect capacity into the advisory services that drive real growth."

That is the role of a connected firm stack: each system keeps doing what it does best, while the ledger does the work it should have been doing all along. Ignition supports how firms sell and get paid. Reach turns financial data into reporting, dashboards, and budgets. Karbon helps teams orchestrate the work of the practice. Digits keeps the financial record complete, accurate, and current underneath them.

Availability

Digits and Ignition have partnered to connect revenue workflows with the ledger. The Ignition integration is available now for firms using both Ignition and Digits.

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Digits and Reach Reporting have partnered to bring Digits data into the reporting, dashboarding, analysis, and budgeting workflows firms already use. The Reach Reporting integration is available now for firms using Reach and Digits.

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Digits and Karbon have partnered to connect practice management with the accounting foundation underneath. More details are available in the Digits + Karbon announcement.

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About Digits

Digits is the world’s first AI-native general ledger, with built-in intelligence delivering month-end close automation for accounting firms and finance teams. From 24/7 AI bookkeeping to agentic reconciliation, accrual schedules, quality review, analysis, and report generation, Digits saves accountants and business owners countless hours of tedium and frustration every month.

Launched in 2025, Digits manages $850B in financial activity across hundreds of accounting firms and thousands of businesses.

Digits was founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert and is backed by almost $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ well-known angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, former CPO at OpenAI and Instagram.



About Reach Reporting

Reach Reporting , founded in 2015, is a top-rated financial reporting, budgeting, and forecasting platform built for CPAs, advisors, and analysts. Reach brilliantly turns complex financial data into astonishing, clear, and sophisticated reports and dashboards. With intuitive tools for budgeting, forecasting, and custom reports and dashboards, Reach Reporting enables accounting and finance professionals to work more efficiently and build a better service for their clients.



About Ignition

Founded in 2013, Ignition is the leading revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies to transform their sales, billing and payment processes.

Ignition automates proposals, engagement letters, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single AI-powered platform, empowering 8,500+ businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease.

To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 2.4 million clients and earned $13b in revenue via the platform. Ignition's global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK.

About Karbon

Karbon , a global leader in AI-powered practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, collaborative cloud platform focused on accelerating firms’ top and bottom line growth. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 18.5 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 40 countries with employees across US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark and Five Elms.



Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9689ef2a-ec1f-4e63-bb68-dea796f6579f



