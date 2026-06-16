RTI Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification to Support Mission-Critical Defense Programs

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the data streaming company for intelligent distributed systems, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 certification for its secure enclave. This certification reinforces RTI’s longtime commitment to protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and supporting the cybersecurity requirements of the U.S. Department of Defense customers and partners.

As CMMC becomes a more important part of defense acquisition, suppliers across the Defense Industrial Base are being asked to demonstrate their ability to protect sensitive government information. For companies supporting DoD programs, this is becoming more than a compliance exercise. It is increasingly tied to customer trust, program eligibility and supplier readiness.

By achieving CMMC Level 2 certification for its secure enclave, RTI is better positioned to support customers and partners working on programs that require CUI protection. This includes major defense initiatives involving integrated missile defense, autonomy, command and control, and programs such as Golden Dome, where secure collaboration and supplier cybersecurity are critical.

“This achievement is an important milestone for RTI and the defense customers we support,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “As cybersecurity requirements continue to evolve across the Defense Industrial Base, this certification reflects the investments we have made to protect sensitive information and support customers working on mission-critical defense programs.”

RTI’s assessment was completed with a perfect compliance score and zero technical deficiencies identified, placing the company among a relatively small group of organizations that have achieved CMMC Level 2 certification to date.

As defense systems become more software-defined, distributed and connected, cybersecurity across the supplier base is becoming increasingly important. For modern aerospace and defense programs, customers and primes need confidence that partners can deliver mission-critical technology while also protecting sensitive program information.

To learn more about RTI’s A&D solutions, please visit our website.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the data streaming company for intelligent distributed systems. RTI Connext® software is the critical nervous system for over 2,000 designs across Aerospace and Defense, MedTech, Automotive, and Robotics. Connext is the only real-time data streaming platform that can both control demanding physical systems and integrate them with cloud applications. RTI helps organizations develop, deploy, and scale intelligence and physical AI from edge to cloud, faster. RTI Runs a Smarter World™.