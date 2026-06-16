authID and Trinsic Partner to Deliver Secure and Easily Deployable Biometric-Powered Digital Identity

Partnership accelerates acceptance of eIDs at a global scale while enabling the issuance of biometric credentials with a stronger root of trust.

Denver, CO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leader in biometric identity verification, today announced the launch of Digital ID support in partnership with Trinsic, a leading provider of digital identity infrastructure. The new capability extends authID’s Proof™ product, enabling organizations to verify users with trusted digital IDs globally while establishing a cryptographic, biometric root of trust at onboarding.

Digital IDs or eID’s are rapidly becoming a foundational component of identity verification, with more than two billion people worldwide now using government‑issued or private‑sector digital identity credentials. Digital ID’s solve the inefficiency, insecurity, and inaccessibility of manual document review by instantly and digitally proving identity, while broadening access to public services, banking, and travel. A Digital ID reduces in-person and paper-based processes, allowing users to digitally present profile attributes, such as name, age, address, national ID, etc. as needed for completing transactions.

The deployment of digital IDs in various countries around the world has encountered resistance centered on privacy risks, data misuse, and security vulnerabilities. Furthermore, adoption varies dramatically by geography, with some countries boasting 99%+ coverage while others remain at single-digit percentages. These factors have been exacerbated by fragmented standards, both at the technical and assurance levels, historically making it difficult for organizations to confidently incorporate digital identity into their solutions at scale.

authID’s digital ID support addresses these challenges by unifying global eID acceptance, biometric authentication, and privacy-preserving credential issuance into a single, fully orchestrated platform with a seamless user experience, whether the user chooses digital ID, or physical document verification. According to MarketsandMarkets, the market for global digital identity solutions was valued at $44 billion in 2025, and projected to reach up to $168 billion by 2031, providing a sizable opportunity for this new partnership.

Through its partnership with Trinsic, authID significantly expands its identity document coverage. In addition to supporting more than 15,000 physical identity documents worldwide, authID customers can now verify users using 70+ digital ID issuers as well as the most popular wallet providers across 50+ countries, all available through a single integration.

“Digital IDs only create value when they’re both widely accepted and strongly bound to the real person using them,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “By extending Proof™ to support digital IDs and partnering with Trinsic, we combine global reach with biometric certainty, giving organizations a clear path to high‑assurance identity without adding operational or compliance complexity.”

A Unified Approach to Digital Identity Verification

Using Proof™, authID dynamically orchestrates identity verification based on what is available for each user, accepting trusted digital IDs when present and seamlessly transitioning to physical document verification when they are not, all within a single, coordinated experience. Once identity has been verified, authID performs biometric registration and authentication using PrivacyKey™, which uniquely replaces the storage of biometric data with cryptographic keys derived from the user’s live face, ensuring user privacy and enterprise compliance.

This capability enables authID to issue biometric‑bound digital credentials that are reusable, unphishable, and non‑transferable. These credentials support a broad range of identity verification and authentication use cases, including onboarding, ongoing authentication, secure account recovery, step‑up verification for high‑risk transactions, privacy‑preserving age and eligibility assurance, and binding verified human identity to AI agents; ensuring automated actions remain accountable to real, authenticated individuals.

Global Digital ID Acceptance at Scale

Through its partnership with Trinsic, authID extends this high‑assurance model across borders and ecosystems. Trinsic provides the global acceptance infrastructure that enables organizations to verify trusted digital IDs from government and private‑sector wallets worldwide, including mobile driver’s licenses, national ID apps, European eIDs, BankIDs, and OEM wallets, through a single integration.

Together, authID and Trinsic deliver a digital identity solution that combines unmatched document coverage, strong assurance, and privacy by design, allowing organizations to deploy digital IDs globally with confidence as new wallets, standards, and regulatory frameworks continue to emerge.

“Digital IDs are transforming how the world proves identity online, and organizations need a partner they can trust to make that transition seamlessly,” said Riley Hughes, CEO of Trinsic. “authID brings world‑class biometric assurance to the equation. Together, we’re setting a new standard for secure, privacy‑respecting, and globally deployable digital identity.”

With its offering now enhanced with the world’s leading digital ID infrastructure, authID expects to greatly expand its presence in the biometric identity validation market and address the growing number of business and state participants in the digital identity ecosystem.

About authID

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry. For more information, visit www.authID.ai.

For more information, visit www.authID.ai.

authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai



About Trinsic

Trinsic is the leading gateway for digital ID acceptance, serving as the infrastructure to power the world’s transition to low-friction, high assurance digital identity. Through Trinsic’s Identity Acceptance Network, organizations can accept 70+ digital IDs across 50+ countries through a single integration. Trinsic supports mobile driver’s licenses, European eIDs, national ID apps, OEM wallets, and private‑sector digital identity schemes.

For more information, visit trinsic.id or email hello@trinsic.id.