Rocket Doctor AI Subsidiary Treatment.com Secures Year 2 NIH Funding to Advance AI-Powered Family Health History Tool

The National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIH) has confirmed Year 2 funding for the culturally sensitive family medical history tool developed by Treatment.com Inc. and Rush River Research.

Continued support will help expand a culturally responsive medical history platform designed to improve early diagnosis, preventive care, and health equity.

The second-year award provides Treatment with in excess of US $250,000 in additional support, with the program agreement now extended through May 31, 2027.

This extension provides Treatment with over US $500,000 to enhance its Global Library of Medicine (GLM) and AI-powered clinical tools.

Delaware, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. ( CSE: AIDR , OTC: AIRDF , Frankfurt: 939 ) (“Rocket Doctor AI” or the “Company”), a physician-built, AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on empowering doctors and expanding access to high-quality affordable care, today announced that its U.S.-based subsidiary, Treatment.com Inc. (“Treatment”), in collaboration with Rush River Research, has received confirmation of second-year funding from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, part of the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”).

The funding granted follows the successful completion of the program’s first-year milestones and extends support for the development of an AI-powered family medical history tool designed to make preventive care more accurate, accessible, and culturally responsive. During the first year, Treatment and Rush River Research convened a panel of clinical and health communication experts to guide platform development that uses conversational AI and storytelling to capture family health history. Pilot testing will begin shortly in multiple U.S. study sites. The team also advanced Treatment’s Global Library of Medicine (“GLM”) to support more sophisticated analysis of family health risk factors and personalized clinical decision support.

As healthcare becomes increasingly personalized, the project seeks to move beyond traditional intake forms and checklists that often fail to capture the broader factors influencing health. By enabling individuals to share family health information through natural conversation and storytelling, the platform is designed to create a more complete picture of the genetic, social, cultural, and environmental factors that shape health outcomes.

The two-year project is supported by a highly competitive Small Business Innovation Research grant with a total award value of approximately US$2 million. As part of the Year 2 extension, Treatment will receive more than US$250,000 in additional funding, bringing its total program support to more than US$500,000. The project agreement now extends through May 31, 2027.

By combining Treatment’s Global Library of Medicine and AI technology with Rush River Research’s community-centered research and design expertise, the program aims to replace traditional, rigid intake approaches with a more inclusive medical history-taking platform. Family medical history remains one of the most vital tools for identifying chronic disease risks, and this initiative ensures those risk factors are captured in a way that better reflects the lived experiences, social dynamics, and cultural contexts of patients.

“We are thrilled to continue our successful partnership with Treatment into Year 2,” said Julie Lundstrom, Co-founder of Rush River Research. “Our collaboration has already been incredibly productive, and we are excited to see the positive impact this next phase of our work will bring to targeted communities as we help families better understand and use their health history to improve overall wellbeing. This project continues to demonstrate how thoughtful design, cultural awareness, and AI innovation can create medical technologies that are truly accessible for everyone.”

The project initially prioritizes the needs of African American communities, which continue to experience disproportionately high rates of chronic disease and related mortality. By incorporating community insight, cultural context, and advanced AI, the team is working to build a tool that can support earlier diagnosis, stronger prevention strategies, and more personalized conversations between patients and healthcare providers.

Following a productive first year, Treatment and Rush River Research will use the second year of the program to further refine the platform, enhance Treatment’s handling of medical history data and risk factors, and support future commercialization across Treatment’s AI-driven healthcare solutions.

“We are delighted to build on the momentum of our first year with Rush River Research,” said Dr. Kevin Peterson, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Treatment.com. “Conventional AI models can often overlook the realities of historical, genetic, and cultural differences, but our work together is bridging that gap. By combining our strengths, we are not just advancing technology; we are creating more equitable, human-centered AI systems that better understand how health is shaped by the relationships, families, and communities where people live.”

The continued NIH support reinforces Treatment’s broader mission to use clinically grounded AI to help healthcare providers deliver more effective, equitable, and patient-centered care.



About Rush River Research

Rush River Research translates innovative ideas into practical healthcare solutions. With expertise in engineering, software development, and medical technology project management, the team has guided projects from concept to product. Rush River Research also brings extensive experience in NIH grant writing and management, applying human-centered design and clinical collaboration to create technologies that reflect community needs, advance healthcare, and are positioned for real-world adoption.

To learn more about Rush River Research, go to : www. rushriverresearch .com

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs and specialists to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching disenfranchised, rural, and remote communities who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Kevin A Peterson, CMO, Treatment.com Inc.

kevin.peterson@treatment.com



For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Year 2 NIH SBIR grant extension, the anticipated use and impact of NIH funding, the continued development and commercialization of the AI-powered family medical history tool, the enhancement of Treatment's Global Library of Medicine, the expected outcomes for targeted patient populations, and the future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and its subsidiaries, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include, but are not limited to, the ability to meet the milestones required under the NIH grant program, continued government funding priorities, the pace of development and regulatory acceptance of AI-powered healthcare technologies, market adoption of the Company's products, competitive conditions in the healthcare technology sector, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.