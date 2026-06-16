Ionic Digital Announces May 2026 Mining and Operations Update

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc. (“Ionic Digital” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure company supporting the expanding needs of AI and high-performance computing, today issued its unaudited Mining and Operations Update for May 2026.
In May, Ionic Digital mined 24.77 Bitcoin (“BTC”), an increase of 21.1% compared to the prior month. Daily average hashrate was 1.74 EH/s, up 15.3% month-over-month, driven by increased production and operational performance at the Midland sites. Midland, comprising four mining sites, remains the Company’s sole operating mining location.
Global network hashrate increased 2.9% in May. Average daily block production increased 4.5% from April. Active miners totaled 24,999.
Ionic Digital continues to maintain its zero-debt position and liquidated no BTC in May. As of May 31, 2026, the Company held 2,861.0 BTC, an increase of approximately 24.0 BTC over the prior month.
|Key Mining and Operating Metrics Summary
|Metric
|May 2026
|Capacity (MW)1
|112.0
|Efficiency (J/THs)2
|29.1
|Daily Average Hashrate (EH/s)3
|1.74
|BTC Mined4
|24.77
|Average BTC Mined/Day5
|0.80
|BTC Sold
|0.0
|BTC Holdings6
|2,861.0
- Total current capacity available at directly owned sites.
- Represents the capabilities of active miners during the reporting period.
- The reported hashrate is derived from internal performance data. Hashrate values reflect miner downtime and curtailment.
- Gross BTC mined of 24.77 BTC.
- Average BTC/Day in the prior month was 0.68.
- BTC Holdings excludes 0.7 BTC earned but in transit as of month-end, a change of 0.2 BTC from prior month. The BTC balance at the end of the prior month was 2,836.4 BTC.
About Ionic Digital
Ionic Digital Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that develops strategic powered land assets for data centers, high-performance computing (HPC) and cryptocurrency mining. Learn more at www.ionicdigital.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.
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