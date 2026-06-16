Ionic Digital Announces May 2026 Mining and Operations Update

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc . (“Ionic Digital” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure company supporting the expanding needs of AI and high-performance computing, today issued its unaudited Mining and Operations Update for May 2026.

In May, Ionic Digital mined 24.77 Bitcoin (“BTC”), an increase of 21.1% compared to the prior month. Daily average hashrate was 1.74 EH/s, up 15.3% month-over-month, driven by increased production and operational performance at the Midland sites. Midland, comprising four mining sites, remains the Company’s sole operating mining location.



Global network hashrate increased 2.9% in May. Average daily block production increased 4.5% from April. Active miners totaled 24,999.



Ionic Digital continues to maintain its zero-debt position and liquidated no BTC in May. As of May 31, 2026, the Company held 2,861.0 BTC, an increase of approximately 24.0 BTC over the prior month.

Key Mining and Operating Metrics Summary Metric May 2026 Capacity (MW)1 112.0 Efficiency (J/THs)2 29.1 Daily Average Hashrate (EH/s)3 1.74 BTC Mined4 24.77 Average BTC Mined/Day5 0.80 BTC Sold 0.0 BTC Holdings6 2,861.0

Total current capacity available at directly owned sites. Represents the capabilities of active miners during the reporting period. The reported hashrate is derived from internal performance data. Hashrate values reflect miner downtime and curtailment. Gross BTC mined of 24.77 BTC. Average BTC/Day in the prior month was 0.68. BTC Holdings excludes 0.7 BTC earned but in transit as of month-end, a change of 0.2 BTC from prior month. The BTC balance at the end of the prior month was 2,836.4 BTC.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that develops strategic powered land assets for data centers, high-performance computing (HPC) and cryptocurrency mining. Learn more at www.ionicdigital.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .