Ionic Digital Releases Updated Resources for Legacy Shareholders Ahead of Proposed Direct Listing

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc . (“Ionic Digital” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure company supporting the expanding needs of AI and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced it has publicly filed its Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in preparation for a proposed listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. In advance of the proposed listing, Ionic Digital encourages legacy shareholders to review updated information (FAQs) that can be accessed via the Odyssey shareholder portal.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital is the fast-track provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center infrastructure, designed to drive stability in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In an industry where constrained power and extended development timelines cause bottlenecks, Ionic Digital delivers certainty in performance, scalability and speed to market, providing fully ready assets and the rigorous due diligence required for the world’s most intensive AI workloads. Led by a seasoned team with deep experience developing hundreds of megawatts and raising billions in capital, Ionic Digital is the definitive, trusted foundation for the future of AI.

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