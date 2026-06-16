NAPC Defense Completes Integration, Achieves May Operational Milestones, and Reaffirms $90 Million Revenue Projection for Fiscal 2027

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) (“NAPC Defense” or “the Company”), a U.S. licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, and primary subcontractor supporting Native American Pride Constructors’ expanding government-contracting platform, today announced the successful completion of its key operational milestones established for May 2026, while reaffirming management's projection of approximately $90 million in gross revenue during its 2027 fiscal year (May 1, 2026 through April 30, 2027).

The Company stated that the completion of its May objectives marks a significant operational milestone as management continues executing its strategy to build a scalable government contracting and defense manufacturing platform. Among the accomplishments was the successful integration of new staff, which management believes will enhance operational efficiency, project execution capabilities, and future contract performance across multiple government contracting initiatives.

As part of the integration process, NAPC implemented enhanced standard operating procedures (SOPs), strengthened internal project management systems, and streamlined administrative and operational workflows designed to support anticipated growth across its expanding portfolio of federal contracts and subcontracting opportunities.

"We established several important operational goals for May and successfully achieved every one of them," said Kenny West, Chief Executive Officer of NAPC Defense. "Completing this integration represents an important step forward for our organization. We've strengthened our operating platform, improved our standard operating procedures, enhanced project management capabilities, and positioned the Company to execute these large contracting opportunities more efficiently. We believe these improvements provide a strong foundation as we continue scaling the business and executing on the significant opportunities available through our government contracting relationships."

The Company continues to project approximately $90 million in gross revenue during fiscal 2027 based on anticipated contributions from existing government contracting activities, expanding procurement opportunities, strategic acquisitions, and growing defense-related business initiatives.

Additional details regarding the Company's revenue projections, expanding government contracting platform, contract backlog, operational credit facility, CornerShot opportunities, and preliminary financial outlook are available in the Company's recently released white paper:

https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf

Recent business performance has continued to demonstrate positive momentum. NAPC previously reported April 2026 gross sales exceeding $1.4 million and remains focused on integrating and executing government contracting opportunities associated with approximately $38.1 million in announced task orders.

Through its awarded contract vehicles and strategic relationships, the Company currently has access to approximately $57.1 billion in combined U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract ceilings extending through 2032 and 2034. Management believes this contracting infrastructure provides a substantial platform for future growth as federal agencies continue increasing spending on infrastructure, construction, logistics, security, and defense-related programs.

The Company remains focused on executing its long-term growth strategy through government contracting expansion, defense manufacturing initiatives, strategic acquisitions, and continued commercialization opportunities associated with the CornerShot USA system.

Marketing initiatives for CornerShot USA and related defense technologies are also being expanded and optimized on both domestic and international levels.

Management believes the Company’s fiscal 2027 year will be a break-out period to continue building a scalable platform focused on defense manufacturing, government contracting, and long-term shareholder value creation.

The Company further wishes to remind the public of its Meet & Greet for shareholders, prospective investors, industry partners, and other interested parties planned for June 30, 2026.

This event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, located at 3800 S. Virginia Street, Reno, Nevada 89502, immediately following the Company's participation in the 2026 National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) National School Safety Conference.

To RSVP for the BLIS Meet & Greet please email: info@napcdefense.com

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is the primary subcontractor for its strategic partner Native American Pride Constructors, LLC, supporting a growing portfolio of U.S. government contracts that includes approximately $38.1 million in announced task orders and access to multi-billion-dollar Navy and Air Force IDIQ contract ceilings. In this role, NAPC Defense provides the operational team, infrastructure, and compliance framework to execute logistics, training, construction, sustainment, and mission-support programs worldwide, and is also a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system, as well as to broker defense articles and munitions globally under applicable U.S. State Department and federal approvals.

To view NAPC Defense’s full white paper go to https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf or the Company’s investor relations page at: https://napcdefense.com/investor-relations-3/ . All financial projections contained in the white paper are preliminary, subject to change, and dependent on numerous operational, contractual, regulatory, and market factors.

For further information, please go to www.napcdefense.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor and media contact