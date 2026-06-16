Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX) Lands Space Optics Order, Boosting Total to $4.3M for Weekly Satellite Launches

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX) (“Syntec Optics” or the "Company"), a Space and Defense deep tech leader, today announced nearly $2.4 million in new purchase orders for the product line, scaled for higher production in Q1 2026, to support weekly launches of Low Earth Orbit satellites. This order expands the previously announced nearly $1.9 million Q1 order, bringing total recent awards for this product line to nearly $4.3 million, with full delivery expected before the middle of next quarter.

Tens of thousands of Syntec Optics nanoscale-precision optics are already operational in low-Earth orbit, driving the future of global connectivity. Syntec enables the micro-targeted laser beams essential for seamless, high-volume data transfers between satellites in a vacuum. By bypassing traditional terrestrial bottlenecks, this orbital highway uses nanoscale precision optics to provide significantly faster, highly secure internet access to underserved and high-mobility markets globally, from commercial cruise liners to transcontinental flights.

"The future of space optics is poised to grow at an accelerated pace with the evolution of orbital AI data centers," said Matt Carey, VP of Business Development and Delivery. "As these platforms begin handling massive data workloads right in orbit—relying on laser networks for high-speed syncing, solar arrays for power, and the vacuum of space for cooling—the need for ultra-precise optical infrastructure can accelerate."

“The United States maintains a multi-year lead in global space technology, and the Syntec Optics team is thrilled to be a critical contributor to this expanding space economy over the next decade," said CFO Dean Rudy. "With nearly 20,000 of our ultra-precise optics orbiting the Earth, we are proud to support America's leadership in space innovation."

Goldman Sachs projects that nearly 30 percent of the world population still lacks internet services, and the satellite market could grow significantly, from $15 billion to $108 billion by 2035.

Morgan Stanley forecasts that the global space economy will reach $1 trillion by 2040.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom and diverse end-market optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art facility with extensive core capabilities across various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. As more products become light-enabled, Syntec Optics continues to add new product lines, including recent Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics for communications, AI data-center power, and reconnaissance, multi-spectral optics for deep tech, as well as display and sensing for Artificial Intelligence-driven AR/VR systems. According to SPIE, across the entire field of optics and photonics, the monetary value of all light-enabled products and related services accounts for over 15% of worldwide economic output (nearly $16 trillion of the total $106 trillion value of all finished goods and services produced worldwide in 2023). To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics' patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics' estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics' failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics' customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in prior SEC filings. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com

SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)