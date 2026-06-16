Teleport Debuts Delegated Agentic Identity and LLM Proxy in Beams Public Beta, for Containing Agents in Production Infrastructure

OAKLAND, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, announced today the debut of two foundational capabilities of its Agentic Identity Framework in its public beta of Beams : LLM Proxy and Delegated Identity. These represent Teleport's answer to a critical gap in how organizations are currently deploying AI agents — the absence of identity, access control, and audit at the two most consequential points in any agentic workflow: what the agent is instructed to do, and what it is permitted to access.

Much of AI innovation to date has centered on LLM gateways, tools that sit in front of model providers to route traffic, manage cost, and log or screen prompts. Controlling agent behavior when it is accessing production infrastructure, however, is largely outside their scope. Teleport's LLM Proxy, in contrast, brings an enforcement layer that is wired into the same identity and zero trust plane that governs privileges and infrastructure resources, such as production databases, cloud APIs, and internal services.

The LLM Proxy sits between an agent and its inference endpoint, giving teams visibility and enforcement at the point where agent behavior originates. Every request and response is inspected and written to Teleport's audit log. This combines with a per-Beam allow list of resources to enforce controls that govern which agents can reach which inference endpoints and under what conditions. The result is enforcement before instructions are ever executed along with a precise, tamper-resistant record of what every agent was told to do.

Delegated Identity allows a human operator or an agent to define and assign the permissions an agent will carry — defining exactly what infrastructure it is authorized to reach. Rather than inheriting broad credentials or running with standing access, each agent receives a delegated identity with scoped privileges to accomplish a specific task delegated by human or another agent. All activity is recorded, analyzed by peer agents and tied to the identity and task.

This makes least-privilege access a runtime property of every agent. If an agent is compromised or behaves unexpectedly, the blast radius is bounded. Delegated Identity implements zero trust and JIT for agents.

LLM Proxy and Delegated Identity are available now in the public beta of Beams, Teleport's trusted runtime for AI agents. Engineers can get started at beams.run .

About Teleport

Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, establishes a unified identity layer for infrastructure — humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents — secured cryptographically. By replacing fragmented identity and access management systems with Infrastructure Identity, Teleport scales zero trust across cloud and on-prem environments, preventing identity attacks, accelerating engineering, and enabling secure AI adoption. For more information, visit www.goteleport.com or follow @goteleport.



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