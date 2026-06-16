ServiceTrade Launches Smart Tech Prepare to Close the Information Gap Costing Commercial Service Contractors Thousands in Billable Hours

DURHAM, N.C., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc. , the leading field service management software platform for commercial service contractors, today announced Smart Tech Prepare , an AI-powered prep mode built into the ServiceTrade mobile app that proactively gives technicians instant access to the critical information needed to complete jobs faster and more accurately, and in turn optimize billable revenue per technician.

Thirty-two percent of commercial service technicians cite missing work order information as a frustration that regularly slows them down. For contractors managing multi-technician field teams, that information gap compounds quickly, resulting in lost billable hours. Technicians call the office for access details, piece together asset history from scattered notes or arrive on site without the context needed to start work. Smart Tech Prepare turns ServiceTrade data into job-ready prep inside their mobile workflow, helping technicians start work faster by bringing critical job details and history together in one place.

“Our research suggests contractors are leaving an estimated $5,800 in billable work per technician on the table every year—not because the work isn't there, but because technicians spend too much time searching for information before they can start,” said Brook Bock, chief product officer at ServiceTrade. “For a team of 20 technicians, that can add up to more than $100,000 in lost billable hours annually. Smart Tech Prepare gives contractors a way to recover that time and grow revenue without adding headcount.”

Smart Tech Prepare draws from the contractor’s existing service records, asset details, deficiency history, comments and location context. When technicians need to go deeper, quick prompts let them drill down into specific job or asset history in seconds. The solution is designed to work within the existing controls contractors already have in place, so teams can adopt it without changing how access is managed across the business. Smart Tech Prepare also offers a multi-appointment summary that provides technicians with a full-day brief of all work before leaving the shop, so they start the day with the right context, materials and next steps.

“Smart Tech Prepare has been a great ‘pregame’ for our technicians, giving them a practical breakdown of important job information that is easy to understand, matter-of-fact and shows up at the right time,” said Max Rivera, field supervisor at Done Right Hood & Fire Safety. “Technicians are already juggling a lot in the field, and this helps them avoid digging for details, sorting through confusion that can cause delays, and arrive with a clearer picture of the work ahead.”

Smart Tech Prepare follows the launch of Stella Quote and Stella Schedule , extending ServiceTrade's AI capabilities across the commercial service lifecycle. To learn more about Smart Tech Prepare, visit servicetrade.com .

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors. Built on Trade Intelligence, a proprietary data intelligence layer informed by more than 14 years of service and asset data, ServiceTrade connects field and office teams across the full service lifecycle, from sale and service delivery through quoting, invoicing and customer engagement, turning everyday service work into predictable, profitable growth. ServiceTrade applies AI directly inside service workflows to deliver explainable guidance and take action on next steps automatically, reducing manual work and operational friction so teams can scale efficiently. Today, more than 1,300 contractors rely on ServiceTrade to run more efficient service operations. ServiceTrade is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.