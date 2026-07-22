ServiceTrade Launches Tap To Pay for Commercial Service Contractors, Powered by Stripe

DURHAM, N.C., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc. , the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors, has launched ServiceTrade Tap to Pay to enable technicians to collect payment the moment a job is complete. Tap to Pay is built on infrastructure from Stripe, the programmable financial services company, and is available to contractors on iPhone and Android at no additional cost through ServiceTrade’s Technician Mobile App .

High-frequency jobs with smaller invoices, such as fire extinguisher exchanges, often sit unpaid for weeks or even months, a gap that represents a significant drag on cash flow for commercial contractors. With ServiceTrade Tap to Pay, technicians can collect payment on site in seconds, with no additional hardware, closing the gap between completed work and collected revenue. Customers can pay with physical credit and debit cards as well as digital wallets such as Apple Pay. Technicians can also provide customers with a QR code that pulls up the invoice immediately on their phone, giving them a direct path to pay without needing to locate an email or switch devices.

“Collections is where revenue most often stalls,” said Brook Bock, chief product officer at ServiceTrade. “Some teams have tens of thousands of unpaid, low-dollar invoices that are individually too small to dedicate time and staff to chase. Those small amounts add up to millions for large contractors. Our goal is to get that number down to zero. Tap to Pay closes that gap in the field so when a technician finishes a job and walks out the door, the work is done and the invoice is paid.”

Contractors can configure minimum and maximum transaction thresholds for credit card acceptance to manage processing fees, with the option to route larger invoices through alternative options.

“One of our goals has always been to remove unnecessary friction from everything we do,” said Joshua Gilbert, Vice President of Operations at Desert Fire Extinguisher Co, Inc. “Whether it’s making life easier for our customers or creating more efficient processes for our team, every improvement matters. Tap to Pay is another step in that direction. By collecting payment while we’re already on-site, we can close out jobs faster, improve cash flow, reduce administrative work, and provide a more professional experience from beginning to end.”

This launch follows ServiceTrade’s acquisition of Mura , the agentic AI platform that automates field service billing and collections, extending ServiceTrade's work to reduce financial friction across the commercial service lifecycle. To learn more about ServiceTrade Tap to Pay, visit servicetrade.com .

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors. Built on Trade Intelligence, a proprietary data intelligence layer informed by more than 14 years of service and asset data, ServiceTrade connects field and office teams across the full service lifecycle, from sale and service delivery through quoting, invoicing and customer engagement, turning everyday service work into predictable, profitable growth. ServiceTrade applies AI directly inside service workflows to deliver explainable guidance and take action on next steps automatically, reducing manual work and operational friction so teams can scale efficiently. Today, more than 1,300 contractors rely on ServiceTrade to run more efficient service operations. ServiceTrade is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.