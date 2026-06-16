Schill Landscape Collective Standardizes Operations Across Growing Network with Aspire

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspire Software , a ServiceTitan company and leading software provider for landscape businesses, today marked the next chapter in its continued partnership with Schill Landscape Collective , the recently launched parent brand representing a growing network of landscape companies across North America. While Schill Grounds Management continues serving clients across Ohio, the Collective better represents the growing family of brands working together to elevate service, strengthen operations, and create opportunity across the organization.

“Landscape companies today need operational consistency and visibility to scale effectively,” said Eli Zevin, General Manager at Aspire. “Schill Landscape Collective has built a strong growth platform by combining local market leadership with standardized systems and processes, and Aspire is proud to continue supporting their expansion strategy across North America.”

The Schill Landscape Collective represents a growing network of landscape companies across the Upper Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Ontario, Canada. Through strategic partnerships and ongoing organic growth, the organization has expanded to 34 branches and more than 1,700 team members, while maintaining the local brands and customer relationships that built each business. Aspire plays a key role in helping standardize workflows, streamline integrations and support scalable growth across the organization.

Recently introduced as a unified brand identity for Schill’s expanding network of companies, the Landscape Collective combines local market leadership with centralized operational support across dispatch, HR, finance, marketing and technology. The organization provides year-round commercial landscape maintenance, enhancements, parking lot services and snow and ice management services across its growing footprint.

“As we continue expanding the Landscape Collective, having the right operational systems in place is critical,” said Jerry Schill, President and CEO of Schill Grounds Management. “Aspire has become an important part of how we integrate new partners into our organization, helping teams improve visibility across operations, adopt consistent processes and position their businesses for long-term growth. Having shared systems and operational alignment allows us to scale more effectively while still preserving the local identities and cultures that make each business successful.”

Schill’s growth strategy includes implementing Aspire early in the onboarding and integration process to create consistency across reporting, workflows and operational best practices. For many acquired companies, the transition to Aspire provides an opportunity to modernize systems, improve operational visibility and access more advanced business management tools.

“When we partnered with Schill, we were excited not only about the growth opportunity, but also about implementing Aspire best practices with the support and operational expertise the team brought to the table,” said Joe Trowbridge, Branch Manager at Andrew’s Lawn and Landscaping outside of Philadelphia. “Having a standardized platform and proven processes in place helped create a smoother transition and gave our team greater visibility into the business from day one.”

To date, the Landscape Collective has completed 19 strategic partnerships and continues to focus on both acquisition and organic growth initiatives.

For more information about Aspire Software, visit http://www.youraspire.com .

About Aspire Software

Aspire Software, a ServiceTitan company, offers business management software for landscape maintenance, landscape construction, and snow & ice management companies. Aspire's cloud-based SaaS solution helps field service companies manage, create, and execute against their business opportunities and challenges. Aspire helps contractors change the way they manage their business to enable them to provide better service, improve margins, and increase productivity. Aspire is based in Chesterfield, MO. For more information, please visit http://www.youraspire.com .

About Schill Landscape Collective

Schill Landscape Collective is the parent brand of a growing family of commercial landscape service brands united by a shared commitment of excellence to our people, our clients, and our industry. Previously known as Schill Grounds Management, the Cleveland, Ohio-based company has evolved into a collaborative network serving thousands of properties from 34 branches across the Upper Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1993 by President and CEO Jerry Schill, the Collective now includes 12 brands, including Schill Grounds Management, and continues to expand while preserving the local roots, expertise, and relationships that define each partner brand. The Schill Landscape Collective delivers year-round grounds management and snow & ice removal services for multi-family, retail, office, industrial, healthcare, and mixed-use properties of all sizes. To learn more, visit Landscape-Collective.com .