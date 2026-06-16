Guilford and Madison Next in Line for GoNetspeed

GUILFORD, Conn., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced plans to expand its ultra-fast 100% fiber network to Guilford and Madison, adding two more communities to its growing Connecticut footprint. Backed by a fully funded $4 million investment, more than 4,200 households and businesses across both communities will gain access to symmetrical, multigigabit internet speeds, further expanding future-ready internet infrastructure across the state.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with GoNetspeed anticipating the first households and businesses to be connected as early as August. Those interested in learning more about GoNetspeed’s services can visit gonetspeed.com/ct/guilford/ or gonetspeed.com/ct/madison/.

“Bringing our 100% fiber network to Guilford and Madison is about more than expanding our footprint; it’s about investing in the future of these communities,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operating Officer. “At GoNetspeed, we’re building infrastructure that keeps people connected through the demands of everyday life while supporting long-term growth for years to come. As we prepare to welcome Guilford and Madison to our network, we’re proud to provide residents and businesses with a reliable service and the power of provider choice.”

GoNetspeed continues to expand its high-speed fiber network across Connecticut, with Guilford and Madison set to join more than 40 communities already served by the company, including Ansonia, Bridgeport, Danbury, East Haven, Hartford, and New Haven. The planned expansion follows continued investment throughout the state, including a recent $4.2 million network expansion in Derby and Shelton, further strengthening GoNetspeed’s growing Connecticut footprint.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service and powered by a 100% fiber-optic network, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. Customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

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Katie Bartholomai

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