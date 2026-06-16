Phemex Prediction Market Surpasses $1 Million in Liquidity, Bridging CEX Efficiency with On-Chain Transparency

APIA, Samoa, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, today announced that it has surpassed $1,000,000 in cumulative trading volume within the leading decentralized prediction ecosystem. This milestone marks a significant leap in Phemex's strategy to become the primary liquidity hub for event-driven trading, effectively merging the high-speed execution of a centralized exchange with the transparent narratives of the decentralized world.









The surge reflects a growing demand among Phemex's 10 million users for sophisticated tools to hedge macro-risks and capitalize on global events, such as the 2026 World Cup. By ranking among the top active contributors in official industry builder initiatives, Phemex has demonstrated its unique ability to funnel institutional-grade liquidity into decentralized forecasting protocols, ensuring a more robust and precise market for all participants.

"Achieving this one million milestone in decentralized prediction liquidity is a decisive validation of our ‘AI-Native’ and ‘Strategy-First’ evolution," said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. "At Phemex, we are not just providing an interface; we are actively building the infrastructure required for the modern digital economy. By integrating these high-velocity decentralized narratives into our ecosystem, we empower our users to interact with global events through a professional-grade command center that prioritizes data-driven discipline over market noise."

As Phemex continues to expand its TradFi and Prediction Market segments, this achievement serves as a tactical foundation for the platform's broader vision of a unified financial hub.

Phemex remains dedicated to bridging the gap between legacy financial expectations and Web3 innovation, providing the transparency and performance required for traders to master every market cycle.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@phemex.com

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/



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