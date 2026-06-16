Alm. Brand A/S has successfully placed Tier 2 Capital Notes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

In accordance with the investor news dated 15 June 2026, the offering of the new 30NC5.25-year Tier 2 Capital Notes (the “Notes”) was priced and subscribed today with significant demand. Alm. Brand A/S has subsequently decided to issue notes for a nominal amount of DKK 900 million.

The issue of the Notes will be settled on 23 June 2026. The Notes will have a variable interest rate of 3M CIBOR +140bps per annum and will feature an interest rate step-up of 1.00% per annum from 23 June 2036.

The first interest payment date will be 23 September 2026. The Notes have a scheduled maturity on 23 June 2056, but Alm. Brand A/S has the option, subject to the fulfilment of the redemption and purchase conditions set out in the terms and conditions of the Notes, to redeem the Notes at par on any day from (and including) 23 June 2031 to (and including) 23 September 2031, or on any Interest Payment Date thereafter.

The Notes are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen on or prior to 23 December 2026.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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