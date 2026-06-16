VelocityEHS Launches QR Codes for Incident Management to Streamline Safety Reporting and Improve Risk Visibility

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software solutions, today announced the launch of QR Codes for Incident Management, a powerful new feature designed to eliminate friction in safety reporting and help organizations surface incidents and near misses faster, see risk more clearly, and act with greater speed and confidence. By enabling instant, mobile access to reporting tools through a simple QR code scan, the solution removes traditional barriers that often prevent timely and accurate incident reporting.

Incidents, near misses, and hazards frequently go unreported due to limited system access, complex workflows, or time constraints. QR Codes for Incident Management addresses these challenges by empowering employees, contractors, and temporary workers to submit reports quickly without requiring a login. This streamlined approach increases participation, improves the quality and timeliness of data, and enables organizations to identify and respond to risks earlier.

“Organizations can’t fix what they can’t see,” said Julia Wong, Senior Director, Head of Product at VelocityEHS. “QR Codes for Incident Management removes the traditional barriers to reporting by meeting workers where they are. With instant access to mobile-friendly reporting, companies can capture critical safety data earlier and act before risks escalate.”

Released in conjunction with the 2026 ASSP Safety Conference & Expo, and featured as part of the VelocityEHS product innovation showcase at the event, the new feature simplifies reporting, while expanding access across the workforce. This makes it easier for anyone onsite to report incidents in real time. Mobile-optimized forms and guided workflows ensure that submissions are fast, accurate, and require little to no training, reducing missed or delayed reports. By eliminating friction and accelerating access, organizations can drive stronger safety engagement and uncover risks that might otherwise remain hidden.

All submissions captured through QR Codes for Incident Management are automatically integrated into existing Incident Management workflows, triggering real-time notifications and corrective actions aligned with organizational roles and responsibilities. This ensures immediate visibility, consistent follow-through, and greater accountability across teams. Standardized data collection further enhances reporting accuracy and provides organizations with deeper insights into risk trends, supporting faster, more informed decision-making.

“Speed and simplicity are essential when it comes to effective incident management,” said Marc Juaire, Senior Director, Head of Product, VelocityEHS and Certified Safety Leader. “By streamlining how incidents are reported and automatically routing that data into existing workflows, we’re helping organizations respond faster, standardize processes, and ultimately create safer workplaces.”

Designed for scalability, the feature enables organizations to easily deploy and manage QR codes across multiple sites, with centralized control and built-in configurations. The QR Code form supports 30 languages, enhancing the scalability and breadth of access to the feature. This ensures consistent adoption, while maintaining flexibility across diverse work environments. By capturing timely incident data, organizations can reduce underreporting, strengthen compliance efforts, and take a more proactive approach to workplace safety.

QR Codes for Incident Management reflects continued commitment by VelocityEHS to deliver innovative, mobile-enabled, user-centric solutions that empower organizations to protect their people and improve operational performance. By simplifying reporting, expanding access, and accelerating incident management on-the-go, QR Codes for Incident Management helps companies move from reactive to a more proactive, prevention-focused safety culture.

For more information, visit the QR Codes for Incident Management page on the VelocityEHS website.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over 10 million workers worldwide, the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk. VelocityEHS also offers standalone solutions for Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.



With the deepest bench of certified experts, from Ph.D. AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight. Recognized as a Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader, G2 Leader, ISO 27001 certified, and SOC 2 Type II attested, VelocityEHS empowers companies to outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at www.EHS.com.

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VelocityEHS Media Team | media@ehs.com