PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

16 June 2026

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notification of a transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

Vesting of Restricted Share Plan

The Company announces that on 11 June 2026, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the second tranche of the conditional share awards made on 10 June 2022 to Nick Wiles vested, having achieved the required performance conditions. The final tranche of the RSP award is due to vest on 10 June 2027.

PDMR Number of conditional shares granted



Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vested Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due1 Net Vested shares2 Nick Wiles 15,460 3,726 19,186 9,017 10,169

1 Shares were cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £5.725 per share.

2 Satisfied from the PayPoint Employee’s Share Trust

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Wiles 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer



b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93



b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under PayPoint plc’s Restricted Share Plan.



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price Volume(s) £5.725 19,186



d) Aggregated information £109,839.85 e) Date of the transaction 11 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

ENQUIRIES:

PayPoint plc

Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7712 648443

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138