PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

16 June 2026

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notification of a transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

Vesting of Restricted Share Plan

The Company announces that on 11 June 2026, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the second tranche of the conditional share awards made on 10 June 2022 to Nick Wiles vested, having achieved the required performance conditions. The final tranche of the RSP award is due to vest on 10 June 2027.

PDMRNumber of conditional shares granted

Dividend equivalent shares accruedGross number of shares vestedNumber of shares cash settled to cover taxes due1Net Vested shares2
Nick Wiles15,4603,72619,1869,01710,169

1 Shares were cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £5.725 per share.

2 Satisfied from the PayPoint Employee’s Share Trust

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNick Wiles
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93

b)Nature of the transactionVesting of conditional share awards under PayPoint plc’s Restricted Share Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

PriceVolume(s)
£5.72519,186

d)Aggregated information£109,839.85
e)Date of the transaction11 June 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

ENQUIRIES:        
PayPoint plc           

Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0) 7712 648443

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


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