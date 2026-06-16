PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

16 June 2026
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
Notification of a transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)
Vesting of Restricted Share Plan
The Company announces that on 11 June 2026, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the second tranche of the conditional share awards made on 10 June 2022 to Nick Wiles vested, having achieved the required performance conditions. The final tranche of the RSP award is due to vest on 10 June 2027.
|PDMR
|Number of conditional shares granted
|Dividend equivalent shares accrued
|Gross number of shares vested
|Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due1
|Net Vested shares2
|Nick Wiles
|15,460
|3,726
|19,186
|9,017
|10,169
1 Shares were cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £5.725 per share.
2 Satisfied from the PayPoint Employee’s Share Trust
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nick Wiles
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of conditional share awards under PayPoint plc’s Restricted Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£5.725
|19,186
|d)
|Aggregated information
|£109,839.85
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 June 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc
Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0) 7712 648443
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/