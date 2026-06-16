Cole West Grand Opens theMADISON In Syracuse, Utah

165 apartments and 11 single-family homes now leasing

Community located near Antelope Island State Park and Great Salt Lake

SYRACUSE, Utah, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cole West, a privately held, locally owned and operated, Utah-based real estate development company, announced today the grand opening at its scenic new community, theMADISON, in Syracuse, Utah. The highly anticipated Davis County multi-family rental development is now leasing.

“theMADISON was designed to reflect the needs of today’s residents, offering beautiful and attainable living options in a brand-new neighborhood that embraces modern living set in natural surroundings,” said Walker Wood, Vice President of Development at Cole West. “We are thrilled to invite all prospective tenants to explore this wonderful new community and tour our recently opened models.”

theMADISON consists of 11 single-family homes and 165 apartments for rent. The homes feature 2,250 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and two-and-half bathrooms. The apartments offer thirteen different floor plans with options ranging from 820 to 1,506 square feet, one to three bedrooms, and one to two bathrooms. Each floorplan is designed to cater to a diverse range of residents seeking high-quality, spacious, and comfortable homes.

Residents will have access to a multitude of on-site amenities including pickleball courts, tot-lot, gas grilling area, a pool, a community clubhouse and fitness center, a dog park and additional outdoor space.

theMADISON is located in the heart of Syracuse, an area widely recognized for its balance of suburban livability and access to outdoor recreation. The community is situated just five miles from Antelope Island State Park, where residents can explore miles of trails, open landscapes, and wildlife along the Great Salt Lake. Additional recreational opportunities, from local parks and golf courses to nearby Snowbasin Resort, contribute to an active and well-rounded lifestyle.

The community is also in proximity to the largest employment hubs in Davis County: the Freeport Center and Hill Air Force Base. Residents will benefit from several nearby transportation options, including the Clearfield UTA FrontRunner station and quick connections to I-15 and the future West Davis Corridor for easy access to Ogden’s revitalized downtown and other parts of the state.

“Syracuse has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade as more families and professionals are drawn to the area’s strong job market and unique quality of life,” added Wood. “We are excited to celebrate the opening of theMADISON and deliver additional thoughtful, well-designed housing options to the area.”

theMADISON is located at 1500 West 300 South in Syracuse, Utah. To inquire about leasing, visit: https://meetthemadison.com/.

About Cole West

Based in Centerville, Utah, Cole West is a privately held, fully integrated real estate company focused on land, development, construction, and design. The company specializes in homebuilding, multifamily housing, master-planned communities, retail, mixed-use development, and strategic real estate projects across Northern and Southern Utah and Dallas, Texas.

Guided by the belief that “We Build Community,” Cole West approaches every project with intentional design, quality craftsmanship, and a long-term vision for creating places that bring people together, strengthen communities, and create lasting impact.

With a nimble, market-driven approach, Cole West strategically adapts its business plan to evolving conditions and emerging opportunities, while employing a flexible investment strategy that allows it to selectively hold or monetize assets in pursuit of long-term growth.

For more information, visit colewest.com.

Media Contact:

Louisa Buckingham

Cornerstone Communications

lbuckingham@cornerstonecomms.com

(808)740-3180

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d49ad613-2038-46e5-993a-329ebb623449



