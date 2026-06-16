Comprehensive Healthcare implements ZING® robot for methadone dosing

YAKIMA, Wash., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Healthcare has successfully implemented ZING®, a robotic methadone dosing assembly system, at its Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) in Yakima, making it the first clinic east of the Cascades to adopt the technology and among the first in Washington state. The robot allows the clinic to pour and label methadone doses nearly five times faster than is possible by hand.

Clients can expect to see shorter wait times when picking up their medication, as nurses will be able to prepare batches of doses in advance, so even individuals with larger orders move swiftly through the line. Individuals seeking care for opioid use disorder can call 509-575-4084 and choose option 5 to be scheduled for an intake appointment.

“Previously, nurses manually poured, sealed and labeled each dose of methadone at the dosing window while clients waited, sometimes for up to half an hour,” said Gillian Zuckerman, MD, Ph.D., addictionologist at Comprehensive Healthcare. “Nurses can prepare about 85 doses an hour by hand, while our new ZING robot is capable of preparing up to 400 doses an hour.”

The nurses at Comprehensive Healthcare’s Yakima OTP have already made ZING their own, nicknaming the robot “R2 Dose-2.” Initial response from clinical staff and clients has been positive since the team began using the system in late April. In fact, within the first three days of dosing, Comprehensive Healthcare prepared around 400 doses with ZING each day, which represented about 15 hours of nurse time saved.

“Our team members are excited to refocus their time on what matters most: client care,” said Dr. Zuckerman. “As demand for opioid treatment continues to grow, so does the need for human-centered care. Automating methadone dosing gives our nurses more time for the meaningful interaction that makes a real difference in recovery.”

The system will allow the organization to serve more clients more quickly, while reducing the time-consuming workload that has limited nurses’ capacity to engage directly with clients.

“Central Washington community members deserve access to innovative, high-quality behavioral healthcare, and that's exactly what we're committed to providing,” said Jodi Daly, Ph.D., CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare. “ZING is a meaningful step forward, both for the clients we serve and for the clinical team caring for them every day.”

For more information about Comprehensive Healthcare, visit comphc.org.

About Comprehensive Healthcare:

As one of the largest behavioral health organizations in the state of Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare serves clients in the Greater Columbia Region. Comprehensive Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited organization, providing compassionate, individualized behavioral healthcare since 1972. As a non-profit organization, Comprehensive Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high quality, evidence-based services to individuals, families and organizations. To learn more, visit Comprehensive Healthcare’s website at comphc.org.

Media Contacts:

Cassidy Brown

Comprehensive Healthcare

(509) 317-2876

cassidy.brown@comphc.org

Kate Hughes

Firmani + Associates

kate@firmani.com

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